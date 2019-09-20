Log in
Localers offers a Paris private shopping tour

09/20/2019 | 03:56pm EDT

Paris , Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Localers, the leading tour company offering guided city walks with local experts selected to share their savoir faire, has something for everyone, from best selling tours of must-see sights to offbeat adventures for seasoned pros. Through their unique group, international clients can now access a bespoke shopping experience!

Localers private tours are designed by a team of travel experts and each itinerary constantly evolves thanks to the precious input of the 120 carefully chosen guides (historians, fashion designers, artists…), passionate about their fields of expertise. The 3-hour tours are available in 50 different themes in the highly desired cities of Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Florence and Venice.

Designed to cater to a premium international shopping clientele, the Localers Paris private shopping tour focuses on the highly coveted and historically aristocratic district of Le Marias, where the quaint streets are lined with charming boutiques and independent designers. With the guide of a personal shopping fashion ambassador, visitors are drawn into the ultimate experience, complete with advice on how to create the effortless and elegant chic look Parisians are internationally known for!

Localers sheds light on fiercely guarded fashion secrets during a 3-hour tour of the most emblematic boutiques in the districts of Le Marais, Montmartre, St Germain des Prés or Triangle d'Or in Paris; the trendiest neighborhoods in the international fashion capital.
Claudie Pierlot, Sandro, Princess Tam-Tam... and even thrift stores, Localers shopping guides know the best addresses and direct travelers to independent local designers as well as to the most popular boutiques.

Price: starting at $209 - 354 for a group of 6 people or $59 per person

About Localers: 
Founded in 2012 and part of the Paris Experience Group since 2017, LOCALERS offers international clientele a premium selection of walking experiences in small groups or private. The tours, mainly conducted in English, cover the neighbourhoods and monuments, as well as unusual themes off the beaten track, specific to each city, empowering travelers to explore each city.

Each itinerary is designed by a team of travel designers and constantly evolves thanks to the support network of 120 passionate local guides, each an expert in their field (historians, artists, stylists, photographers ...).

Localers ambassadors and tour guides are carefully recruited for their knowledge and experience.

About Paris Experience Group:

Founded in 1929, Paris Experience Group is the leading tourist hospitality company in Paris and in France. The company, chaired by Florence Beyaert, welcomes more than one million French and international tourists each year and offers nearly 5,000 experiences to discover in more than 50 destinations or must-see sites in Paris and France. Paris Experience Group is made up of three clusters of expertise that bring together its commercial brands: the Land Pole  with the Paris City Vision brand, the historical leader in excursions and visits to Paris and France with 800,000 customers in 2018, the Fluvial Pole, with the Paris Seine brand, for activities on the river and the New Experiences Pole with the Localers and Cariboo brands for activities experimental activities offered by the group's two start-ups. Ekkio Capital, an independent private equity firm, has been the group's majority shareholder since 2015.

Dalyce Semko Suanez
Open2America
Phone: (403) 869-3259
E-Mail: d.suanez@open2america.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
