Locally-Led Bridgewater Bank Announces Equipment Finance Division

Bridgewater Bank, a leading Twin Cities bank focused on meeting the unique needs of successful individuals and entrepreneurs, today announced its new division, Bridgewater Equipment Finance. Bridgewater Equipment Finance will provide a variety of financing solutions to commercial clients, including financing for equipment, vehicles, facilities and other purchases needed to fuel business growth. The locally-led equipment finance team will work directly with clients to identify opportunities that improve cash flow, preserve assets and expand budgets for capital acquisitions and more.

“An equipment finance division is a natural complement to our business,” says Jerry Baack, President and CEO. “We continue to focus on providing commercial clients with the right products and services they need to grow in a competitive business environment.”

Providing the most experienced, discerning and responsive team is part of Bridgewater Bank’s commitment to clients seeking equipment financing solutions. The Bank has attracted top local talent to forge the new division, including Tony Ferraro, Kathy Hanson, Charlie Hicks and Mark Decker, all of who are seasoned professionals in the equipment leasing space.

“We have the right foundation to build this division,” says Tony Ferraro, Senior Vice President Commercial Lending. “Bridgewater has a great culture, and we are adding the best talent to aggressively develop this new area of the Bank. There’s no doubt current and potential clients will appreciate what we offer.”

About Bridgewater Bank

Bridgewater Bank is a full-service bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals in the Twin Cities. With an asset size of over $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2019, Bridgewater is one of the largest, locally-led banks in the State of Minnesota. Providing clients with responsive support and simple solutions has led to continuous growth and profitability since the Bank’s inception in 2005. Bridgewater offers a range of deposit, lending and cash management solutions to meet a wide range of banking needs for clients throughout the Twin Cities.

