Locast lessens coronavirus hardships with emergency offer

03/18/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locast, the nonprofit local TV streaming service, alerted customers today about an emergency program for those who want to watch Locast uninterrupted but can’t afford the voluntary donation due to hardships imposed by coronavirus.

“If you currently do not contribute to Locast, need the uninterrupted service, and cannot afford to contribute $5 per month, send us an email at and we'll give you interruption-free service for 30 days,” said Locast Founder and Chairman David Goodfriend. “Your local broadcast TV stations can provide exactly the kind of local emergency news and public health information you need to help slow the spread of coronavirus and keep yourself, your friends, and family safe.”

Viewers needing to take advantage of this offer can send an email request to admin@locast.org.

Goodfriend reminded viewers that during the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to keep up to date with local emergency information. Locast offers a public service by providing access to local broadcast TV stations in a viewer’s designated market area online, using any internet-connected device, at no cost.  To view Locast uninterrupted, without any requests for contributions, Locast asks for a voluntary contribution of $5 per month.

During the coronavirus outbreak, Locast reminds viewers to please follow these guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

Locast provides a nonprofit public service that streams local TV channels for free in 17 U.S. cities and reaches more than 41 million viewers nationwide with local news, weather, emergency information, sports, and entertainment programming available from broadcast TV. Viewers using internet-connected devices can watch, for free, their locally produced broadcast TV in high definition via the Locast app or at www.locast.org.

For more information or to sign up for free for Locast, visit www.locast.org. Follow Locast on Facebook and Twitter @LocastOrg.

About Locast
Locast.org was founded by Sports Fans Coalition NY (SFCNY), a New York-based nonprofit, fan-advocacy group formed in 2017. As a nonprofit, Locast is supported by user donations and is available at www.locast.org, app stores, on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers, select DIRECTV receivers, TiVo, AT&T’s U-Verse, and at streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and ROKU. Visit us at www.locast.org.

Press contact: 
Marc Lumpkin
Altitude Public Relations for Locast
marc@altitudepr.com
303-378-2366

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"

