Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Locast now streaming local TV channels in Detroit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 08:16am EDT

DETROIT, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locast, the nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, is now delivering more than 65 local TV channels via the internet – for free – to those living in the Detroit and Ann Arbor TV market in Michigan. Locast provides a public service by giving access to important local news, storm coverage, emergency information, election coverage, sports, and entertainment programming to internet-connected devices.

“For the first time, more than 4.5 million residents in Michigan will be able to watch their local TV stations on their phones, tablets, laptops or streaming media devices,” said Locast Founder and Chairman David Goodfriend. “Local TV news is critical for receiving alerts about the 2020 elections, coronavirus safety information as well as staying informed about people in the community voicing their opinions. This makes Locast an important lifeline for Michiganders, especially for those who can’t get local TV channels from an off-air antenna or cannot afford a pay-TV subscription.” 

Goodfriend continued, “Particularly when dealing with health, safety, or participation in our democracy through voting, Locast performs a critical public service by increasing access to local broadcasting. Through Locast, Michiganders can stay on top of local emergency information or enjoy watching professional football – on the go, over the Internet.  We have used our best efforts to make local broadcast more accessible to you.”

With Locast, viewers using internet-connected devices can watch, for free, their locally produced broadcast TV in high definition via the Locast app or at www.locast.org. Locast also offers multi-language support by giving Spanish-language access to the Locast app’s user-interface, log-in screens, and program guide.

Locast delivers 66 local TV channels in the Detroit designated market area (DMA), including ABC 7, NBC 4, CBS 62, FOX 2, PBS, PBS Kids, MOVIES!, Antenna TV, The CW, TV Azteca, CourtTV, GRIT, Univision/Daystar, and more.

Locast is accessible to viewers in nine counties in the Detroit DMA including Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne.

Complete local TV guides are available at www.locast.org.

Locast now delivers local TV channels via the internet into 23 U.S. TV markets and serves more than 145 million viewers or 43% of the U.S. population. Locast has more than 1.5 million users.

Locast operates under the Copyright Act of 1976 that allows nonprofit translator services to rebroadcast local stations without receiving a copyright license from the broadcaster. The federal statute (17 U.S.C. 111(a)(5)) states that a nonprofit organization may retransmit a local broadcast signal and collect a fee to cover the cost of operations. Locast asks viewers to donate as little as $5 per month to help cover operating costs. The donation is voluntary and not required.

Locast is available for streaming at www.locast.org, app stores, on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers, select DIRECTV receivers, TiVo, and at streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and ROKU.

For more information, visit www.locast.org. Follow Locast on Facebook and Twitter @LocastOrg.

About Locast
Locast.org was founded by Sports Fans Coalition NY (SFCNY), a New York-based nonprofit, fan-advocacy group formed in 2017. Locast launched in 2018 and is available in 21 DMAs. SFCNY is the first local chapter of Sports Fans Coalition, Inc., which led the successful campaign to end the FCC’s Sports Blackout Rule and continues to advocate for fans. As a nonprofit, Locast is supported by user donations and is available at www.locast.org.

Press contact:

Marc Lumpkin
Altitude Public Relations for Locast
303-378-2366, marc@altitudepr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aHUAMI : Award-Winning Amazfit ZenBuds Now Available to U.S. Consumers
BU
08:32aFintech Company, Coro Global Inc, Launches First Payment App Using Hashgraph Distributed Ledger Technology
BU
08:32aPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : to Participate in 2020 Barclays Global Financial Services Virtual Conference; Live Webcast Available
BU
08:32aAlgernon Announces Enrollment of 50th Patient in Multinational 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for Treatment of COVID-19
GL
08:31aDISTRICT METALS : Commences Fieldwork at the Tomtebo Property
AQ
08:31aTYPHOON EXPLORATION : New Drilling Campaign on Aiguebelle-Goldfields
AQ
08:31aOMINECA MINING AND METALS : Expands its Footprint in the Cariboo Mining District
AQ
08:31aCANADA HOUSE WELLNESS : Abba Medix Corp. Receives Authorization to Contract from the Autorité Marchés Publics
AQ
08:31aMETRON CAPITAL : INEO Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker
AQ
08:31aVGP NV : to Launch Private Placement of 929,153 Existing Shares Via an Accelerated Bookbuild Offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
3AIRBUS SE : Qatar Airways agrees delivery delays with Airbus, still talking to Boeing
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon's new offerings make India centre of fintech push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group