Locast now streaming local TV channels in Detroit

DETROIT, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locast, the nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, is now delivering more than 65 local TV channels via the internet – for free – to those living in the Detroit and Ann Arbor TV market in Michigan. Locast provides a public service by giving access to important local news, storm coverage, emergency information, election coverage, sports, and entertainment programming to internet-connected devices.



“For the first time, more than 4.5 million residents in Michigan will be able to watch their local TV stations on their phones, tablets, laptops or streaming media devices,” said Locast Founder and Chairman David Goodfriend. “Local TV news is critical for receiving alerts about the 2020 elections, coronavirus safety information as well as staying informed about people in the community voicing their opinions. This makes Locast an important lifeline for Michiganders, especially for those who can’t get local TV channels from an off-air antenna or cannot afford a pay-TV subscription.”

Goodfriend continued, “Particularly when dealing with health, safety, or participation in our democracy through voting, Locast performs a critical public service by increasing access to local broadcasting. Through Locast, Michiganders can stay on top of local emergency information or enjoy watching professional football – on the go, over the Internet. We have used our best efforts to make local broadcast more accessible to you.”

With Locast, viewers using internet-connected devices can watch, for free, their locally produced broadcast TV in high definition via the Locast app or at www.locast.org . Locast also offers multi-language support by giving Spanish-language access to the Locast app’s user-interface, log-in screens, and program guide.

Locast delivers 66 local TV channels in the Detroit designated market area (DMA), including ABC 7, NBC 4, CBS 62, FOX 2, PBS, PBS Kids, MOVIES!, Antenna TV, The CW, TV Azteca, CourtTV, GRIT, Univision/Daystar, and more.

Locast is accessible to viewers in nine counties in the Detroit DMA including Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne.

Complete local TV guides are available at www.locast.org .

Locast now delivers local TV channels via the internet into 23 U.S. TV markets and serves more than 145 million viewers or 43% of the U.S. population. Locast has more than 1.5 million users.

Locast operates under the Copyright Act of 1976 that allows nonprofit translator services to rebroadcast local stations without receiving a copyright license from the broadcaster. The federal statute (17 U.S.C. 111(a)(5)) states that a nonprofit organization may retransmit a local broadcast signal and collect a fee to cover the cost of operations. Locast asks viewers to donate as little as $5 per month to help cover operating costs. The donation is voluntary and not required.

Locast is available for streaming at www.locast.org , app stores, on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers, select DIRECTV receivers, TiVo, and at streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and ROKU.

For more information, visit www.locast.org . Follow Locast on Facebook and Twitter @LocastOrg.

About Locast

Locast.org was founded by Sports Fans Coalition NY (SFCNY), a New York-based nonprofit, fan-advocacy group formed in 2017. Locast launched in 2018 and is available in 21 DMAs. SFCNY is the first local chapter of Sports Fans Coalition, Inc. , which led the successful campaign to end the FCC’s Sports Blackout Rule and continues to advocate for fans. As a nonprofit, Locast is supported by user donations and is available at www.locast.org .

Press contact: Marc Lumpkin Altitude Public Relations for Locast 303-378-2366, marc@altitudepr.com