Location Based Technologies : CEO Letter to Shareholders

Investor Relations:

Dave Morse, CEO, (866) 726-7543 info@pocketfinder.com

Location Based Technologies, Inc. CEO Letter to Shareholders

IRVINE, CA. July 2, 2019 Location Based Technologies® Inc. (OTCIQ:LBAS) CEO, Dave Morse, has released a letter to shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

A highly valued principle for me, personally, says, "there is a season and a time to every purpose." Location Based Technologies, Inc. (LBT) is realizing the value of one of its early "purposes" built upon the strategic intention to both reward our shareholders as well as to protect the growth and strength of the company. Our shareholders are a unique blend in that many of you joined as the company launched and then cheered as our stock rose to more than $1.20/share. More recently, there are many others who have become shareholders while trading into our stock at less than a penny. Painful for some and exciting for others. Yet, every one of us have the same desire: to be rewarded for the investment we have made. One factor has never changed: all of LBT's efforts, from the beginning, have been driven to deliver on that desire.

LBT was an early entrant into the "location-based space/industry". So much so that in time our name became synonymous with the industry itself. As an early entrant, we encountered many technical obstacles and challenges that made a portable GPS tracking system unusable by the mass market. Of the three founders of the company - Desiree Mejia, Joe Scalisi and myself - Joe brought the unique ability to see beyond existing technical limitations and the knowledge to figure out how to apply other technology to minimize or overcome critical limitations. LBT's goal, in those early days, was to bring GPS tracking capability to the mass market for everyday family and business use. The company's wise "purpose" became a strategic decision to formally capture and file these innovative solutions and claim them as our intellectual property (IP).

One specific area, supported by multiple patents, focuses upon an almost universal challenge that we all deal with daily if you use battery operated electronics: the extension of battery life.

On Monday, July 1st, LBT IP I LLC filed a suit against Apple Inc. in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware claiming infringement by Apple of five of LBT's early patents: U.S. Patent Nos. 8,497,774; 8,542,113; 8,102,256; 8,421,618; and 8,421,619. The infringing products, among other products, include numerous Apple iPhone and iPad models. LBT IP I LLC is being represented, on a contingency basis, by a highly reputable law firm, Butzel Long. Butzel Long attorneys have been involved in major transactions in many industries since 1854 and have six offices throughout the United States. The firm has vast experience in cutting edge issues involving the internet, patents, privacy, and other related issues. This action represents the company's first major step in monetization of its many valuable patents and we are proud to work with the good people at Butzel Long who will help to deliver