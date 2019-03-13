LocatorX : Appoints Deborah Lee James, Former Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LocatorX, a technology company developing accurate, inexpensive and flexible tracking technology, today announces the appointment of 23rd U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James to its Board of Directors.

Secretary James is a 37-year veteran of the national security community. Having served as a staff member in the Congress, along with the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense, James has a track record of driving results in the executive and legislative branches of government. She has also held leadership positions in private sector companies, including SAIC and United Technologies Corporation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Former Secretary James to our Board of Directors," said Scott Fletcher, CEO and President, LocatorX. "Her extensive knowledge of government, the private sector and national defense are essential as we explore ways to revolutionize the security space with our pioneering tracking technology."

Through January 2017, Secretary James served as the 23rd Secretary of the United States Air Force -- overseeing 660,000 military and civilian personnel along with a budget of nearly $140 billion. She brings deep expertise in strategic planning, public policy and logistics to the board.

"Enterprises have managed supply chain tracking and logistics in the same manner for years now. LocatorX is disrupting the marketplace in a way that I've never seen before," said Secretary James. "I'm eager to partner with them as they introduce their agile, inexpensive solutions to traditional markets like consumer packaged goods, and breakthrough sectors like national security."

LocatorX has developed a suite of products that improve product and tracking information, including unique 2D bar codes, an NFC/Bluetooth-encrypted chip and an upcoming Global Resource Locator to be powered by a Solid-State Miniature Atomic Clock. The clock is the first of its kind, and is patented by the University of Oxford which has granted LocatorX exclusive rights to the technology for commercial purposes.

Secretary James will advise and oversee the growing technology company as LocatorX introduces a new means of streamlining supply chain management approaches across industries, including government and military.

"LocatorX is poised to maximize so many opportunities beyond the consumer space. From bottles of ketchup to army infantrymen on the battlefield, their upcoming Global Resource Locator technology will revolutionize supply chain tracking mechanisms," said Secretary James. "I look forward to serving in an advisory role as LocatorX harnesses this technology's full potential."

