Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LocatorX Launches National Medical Device Registry to Track Ventilators for Hospitals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

ATLANTA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocatorX, which provides accurate, inexpensive, and flexible tracking technology to companies across a variety of industries, today announced the launch of a National Medical Device Registry, enabling any hospital that elects to participate to log their life-saving equipment at no cost while the COVID-19 crisis is underway. In addition, the registry will help hospitals quickly and easily identify the status of ventilators available for loan.

“For several weeks, there have been calls for technology companies to help in the COVID-19 crisis and we have recognized the need to step in and offer our service and technology,” said Jim Joustra, Chairman, LocatorX. “We believe in being good corporate citizens and want to do everything we can to help the healthcare industry, as well as our fellow Americans, in this difficult time.”

LocatorX technology enables organizations to track and find their assets, while monitoring the status and movement of the assets throughout their service life.

“Tracking things is what we do. The pandemic has made clear the need to track medical assets—particularly ventilators—when and where they are needed most,” said Steve Maul, Chief Revenue Officer, LocatorX. “Our technology will monitor the movement of all loaned ventilators in the program, so they can be easily returned to the proper location when no longer needed.

“Ventilators are just our first area of focus in this crisis—we can track any medical device and maintain its location and status within the registry.”

How it works:

  • The LocatorX National Medical Device Registry will be accessible by facility managers and appropriate governmental agencies who require visibility into ventilator availability at no charge during this crisis. 
  • Each state, facility, agency or healthcare system that has ventilators in its possession can enroll to register their ventilators. LocatorX will provide tracking labels for each ventilator the facility has in its possession, enabling the location and status to be reported easily and quickly.
  • Nurses, respiratory therapists, and others authorized by their respective facilities will be able to download and use the LocatorX smartphone scanning app for free, and then scan the ventilator’s label each time an action is taken that affects that unit’s availability.
  • LocatorX will provide ventilator manufacturers the tracking labels as well, for any ventilators produced during this period, at no charge so they may be applied to the units prior to shipment to the healthcare facilities.

“While we cannot undertake brokering loans of equipment between facilities or states, we will make the information needed available to gain access to the equipment more quickly, without having to make 50+ phone calls to every other state and the federal government to find available inventory and where that equipment is located,” continued Maul.

Initially founded with technology discovered at the University of Oxford, LocatorX has patented new techniques such as a cutting-edge, solid-state, miniature atomic clock to track shipments precisely. With innovative cryptographic technologies, along with flexible and portable tracking options, LocatorX empowers clients to overcome common supply chain obstacles and support greater engagement with their own customers.

For more information, please visit www.locatorx.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Will Haraway
Lead Coverage
404.593.8320
will@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0c28d08-1425-495e-8eb3-42a9e86551c9

Primary Logo

National Medical Device Registry

National Medical Device Registry

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pFACEBOOK : to warn users who 'liked' coronavirus hoaxes
AQ
03:03pNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : and American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $65,000 in Local COVID-19 Relief Donations
BU
03:02pAperia Technologies Introduces Virtual Training Infrastructure, Enhances Fleet Support Amidst Global Pandemic
BU
03:01pAnalysis of COVID-19-Automotive Electrically Adjustable Outside Rear View (OVRM) Mirror Market 2019-2023 | Technological Advances in OVRMs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:01pWeissLaw LLP Reminds OPB, MINI, GCAP, and MEET Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
03:01pAir Ticket Sales by US Travel Agencies Decline in March
BU
03:01pWeissLaw LLP Reminds IOTS, DLPH, WLTW, and TCO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
03:01pPUBLIX SUPER MARKETS : Charities Donates Another $1 Million to Feeding America Member Food Banks
BU
03:00pStarboard ends proxy fight at eBay, withdraws director nominations
RE
03:00pNYRSTAR : Publication of a transparency notification
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
3BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group