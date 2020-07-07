Lockdown in Melbourne gives markets stark reminder about the passage of recovery

GBP

Sterling is trading in the red along with the whole G10 currency board this morning amid a rather empty data calendar in the UK. The deterioration in risk appetite is the main driver for sterling's slump, while concerns about a no-deal Brexit and virus worries remain in play. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak appears in parliament tomorrow to make an announcement on the government's job support schemes and tax thresholds. The Times reported earlier that Sunak is considering plans to raise the property tax threshold while slashing value-added tax in pubs, restaurants and cafes in an effort to revive the economy and protect the millions of jobs in the hospitality sector. The Bank of England's Andy Haldane will hold a speech at a webinar tonight at 18:00 BST in which he is expected to comment along similar lines of last week's remarks when he discussed the likelihood of a faster than expected recovery and that an expansion of the quantitative easing programme was not needed.

EUR

The euro lost its footing against the dollar this morning after reaching a 9-day high in yesterday's risk-on session which saw a rally in US stocks and fall in Treasuries. An overnight statement from Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's cabinet included plans to expand public investment, focusing on boosting growth and put pressure on Italy's crippling debt-to-GDP ratio. The statement also included new spending on education and moves to boost private investment. State investment will surge above 3% of GDP over the next four years compared to 2.3% in 2019. The nation's new investment plan considers grants and loans from the EU recovery fund that is still to be approved and will be discussed by the EU leaders at a summit on July 17-18. This morning, German industrial production rose by only 7.8% in May compared to the expected 11.1% increase and up from -17.9% in April. The big jump in output compared to the prior reading is only natural in the context of most of the eurozone being in lockdown throughout April which led markets to have higher expectations for today's output data. The fall of the shared currency is likely related to broad-based US dollar recovery rather than this morning's data release as similar movements can be seen across the G10 following a deterioration of global risk sentiment. The euro wasn't helped in this increasingly risk-averse climate by the release of fresh European Commission GDP forecasts. The commission lowered its forecast for EU GDP from -7.4% to -8.3%, while also lowering its forecasted rebound in 2021 from 6.1% to 5.8%. The commission said its calculations worsened due to contaminant measures being lifted more gradually than previously expected. With the rest of the day being light on the eurozone data front, the euro's price action further relies on developments in risk appetite today.

USD

The dollar has finally managed to catch a bid this morning, after trading on the back foot against most major peers more often than not over the past week. The greenback's strength coincided with yesterday's global equities rally faltering in European markets this morning, with China's CSE the lone major market trading in the green. Raphael Bostic gave an interview to the Financial Times where he seemed to indicate a higher degree of caution about the US economic outlook than the consensus on the Federal Open Market Committee. The Atlanta Fed president warned that the recovery from Covid-19 may be levelling off, and would be 'bumpier' than it otherwise might have been in light of certain recent developments. In light of Bostic's comments and last week's minutes from the latest FOMC meeting, the Fed seems highly likely to step up its easing in the near future, with enhanced forward guidance the most likely measure. Today's data will include the job openings and labour turnover summary at 15:00 BST, which will be particularly relevant in light of Friday's multifaceted non-farm payrolls report.

CAD

The loonie has joined the G10 currency board in creeping lower against the dollar as global risk sentiment deteriorates this morning. The loonie isn't suffering as much as the Norwegian krone in this morning's market with oil trading back towards the $40 level on the Melbourne news. Yesterday was a glimmer of hope for the Canadian economy, however, as the Bank of Canada Q2 Business Outlook Survey painted a relatively optimistic picture for the labour market. Although business sentiment fell to its lowest since Q1 2009 along with the business's future sales reading, hiring intentions remain well above that of the financial crisis. Over half of the 100 firms surveyed expect sales and employment levels to be near pre-pandemic levels within a year. The data release came in line with our expectations and the markets, with the loonie hardly batting an eyelid to the release. The release also fits the theme that markets are becoming increasingly aware of and that's the intricacies associated with the economic data. The headline reading was bleak, but the sub-components, especially the anecdotal labour market reports, didn't wholeheartedly align with the financial crisis-era reading. Today, the loonie will focus on the shifting risk environment with the Ivey PMI for June due out at 10:OO ET. Focus will swiftly turn to tomorrow's fiscal snapshot due on Wednesday at 13:40 ET.

FX Elsewhere

The aussie dollar leads losses in the G10 space today as the state of Victoria imposes a six-week lockdown after the surge in new cases continued despite their best efforts to control the outbreak previously with lockdowns of certain areas. This is a stark reminder for markets today that the road to recovery isn't smooth despite lockdown measures being eased, and comes just after the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to keep interest rates at 0.25% for both the cash rate and 3-year target yields. The aussie briefly jumped higher after the central bank's meeting, where Governor Lowe refrained from referencing the stronger aussie dollar as a risk to the economic recovery. However, synonymous with whack-a-mole, AUD was sent lower by the announcement of its second-largest region and city, Melbourne, re-entering lockdown.

DISCLAIMER: This information has been prepared by Monex Europe Limited, an execution-only service provider. The material is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is, or should be considered to be, financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by Monex Europe Limited or the author that any particular transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication.