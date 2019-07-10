Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lockheed Martin says will keep Pennsylvania plant open

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 08:30pm EDT
The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has decided to keep the Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, open after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed its chief executive to continue operations, the company said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"At the request of President Trump, I took another look at our decision to close the Coatesville, PA, facility and have decided to keep it open while we pursue additional work," Lockheed Martin quoted CEO Marillyn Hewson as saying.

Trump applauded the decision in a tweet, saying, "We are very proud of Pennsylvania and the people who work there. Thank you to Lockheed Martin, one of the USA's truly great companies!"

The F-35 fighter manufacturer had announced plans to close the plant, which does "completion work" for Sikorsky's S-92 and S-76D helicopters, citing a multi-year slump in the rotorcraft industry. The plant employs about 465 employees.

"We look forward to working with the government and PA Congressional delegation to find more work for this facility," the company said.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36pAsia stocks rise, dollar sags as Fed chair sets stage for rate cut
RE
08:33pDollar soft after Powell bolsters Fed rate cut bets
RE
08:30pLockheed Martin says will keep Pennsylvania plant open
RE
08:08pWASHINGTON COUNTY NY : Free Summer Meals for Children 18 and under
PU
07:38pBRUCE POWER LP : New partnership to advance medical isotope production to treat prostate cancer
PU
07:33pMERTON LONDON BOROUGH COUNCIL : Council declares a Climate Change Emergency
PU
07:15pU.S., EU could reach trade deal before year-end - German minister
RE
07:05pUK housing market shows some signs of recovery - RICS survey
RE
06:58pCANADIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : first in Canada to be accredited for International Certificate of Origin documentation
PU
06:17pU.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
2APPLE : U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
3U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
4A-TEK, INC. : Hires Ted Schmitt to Lead Its Federal Government Health IT Practice
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Micron Announces Pricing of $1.75 Billion of Senior Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About