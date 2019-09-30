Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lockheed martin wins $495 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a $495 million modification to a contract for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support, the Pentagon said on Monday.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.56% 390.06 Delayed Quote.48.13%
TRIDENT LTD -1.18% 58.7 End-of-day quote.-13.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Three Individuals with Fraudulently Soliciting U.S. Customers in Binary Options Scheme
PU
06:53pOn U.S. delisting threat, China says 'decoupling' would harm both sides
RE
06:50pSEC Orders Blockchain Company to Pay $24 Million Penalty for Unregistered ICO
NE
06:43pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Chicago Trading Firm and Its Co-Founder to Pay $2.5 Million in Penalties for Spoofing and Manipulative Trading Scheme
PU
06:38pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF LOUISIA : Gov. Edwards' Statement on the Closure of Bayou Steel Group in LaPlace
PU
06:33pLawyers for Huawei CFO detail record requests to prove her rights were violated
RE
06:33pGLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR SALES DOWN 15.9 PERCENT YEAR-TO-YEAR IN AUGUST PRESS RELEASE : 09/30/19
PU
06:14pSPRINT, METTEL WIN $994 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT : Pentagon
RE
06:13pWORLD BANK : Djibouti Invests in the Future with New Project to Expand Education to 35,000 new students
PU
06:10pLOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT : Pentagon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
3Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines
4CIVEO CORP : Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility
5Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group