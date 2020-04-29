Lockton announces new leadership to support growth trajectory

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on more than 50 years of record-setting revenue as the world's largest independent insurance brokerage, Lockton announced today two key leaders to support the company's planned growth trajectory. This follows November's announcement of Peter Clune becoming Global CEO as Ron Lockton assumes the role of Chairman.

Hiram Marrero, currently Executive Vice President and Regional Executive Officer with Lockton, will assume the role of President, Global Growth Officer, reporting to Ron Lockton, Chairman of the Board.

"Growth has always been a hallmark of Lockton. Hiram's leadership and passion for growth, coupled with our freedom as a private company ensures that the organization will be well-positioned to deploy our growth strategies on an international scale," Ron Lockton said. "I'm excited to work alongside Hiram to develop and execute on our growth strategies globally."

Said Taiym, Lockton's current Chief Digital Officer, will assume the role of U.S. Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Peter Clune.

"Said has been a transformational and visionary leader during his time with the company, and in this new role, he will continue to help realize the organization's vision of growth and transformation," said Peter Clune. "It will be crucial to have someone of Said's experience and caliber in this critical role."

Lockton's independence and new leadership structure positions the company to continue its unprecedented growth, attract the best industry talent and maintain its position as the best place to work in insurance.

About Hiram Marrero

Hiram Marrero has been a key contributor to Lockton's Producer Life Cycle program aimed at recruiting, onboarding and developing top Producer talent. He has been in the industry since 2000 and joined Lockton Companies in 2016. Hiram is passionate about growing Lockton's business by cultivating Lockton's culture, which is built around three main stakeholders: clients, Associates and communities. By putting these three things first, Hiram believes we can create the best place to do business and to work. Hiram partners with Lockton offices around the globe to develop strategies that grow our business while also making our clients' businesses better.

About Said Taiym

Said Taiym is an expert in leading change and creating technology innovations that improve the customer experience. Prior to joining Lockton in June 2018, he was senior vice president and chief information officer for AF Group, a leading workers' compensation insurance organization. Said has more than 10 years of experience in the insurance industry, delivering huge impact for industry leaders including XL Group and Zurich North America. He also spent six years with Accenture leading large personal and commercial carrier transformations. Said is active in insurance industry groups as well as in local communities. He currently serves on the advisory board for College of Business at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He also served as chairman of the board of the Capital Area IT Council in Lansing, Michigan, and was a board member of the National Council on Compensation Insurance.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 11 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." In 2019, Lockton was named a top 50 company to work for in London by Best Companies.

