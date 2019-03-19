Loftware Spectrum is Integrated with Oracle Cloud and Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Portsmouth, NH, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loftware, Inc., a leading provider of Enterprise Labeling & Artwork Management Solutions and Gold level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is announcing that its cloud-based enterprise labeling solution, Loftware Spectrum, has achieved Integrated with Oracle Cloud status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers.





Loftware Spectrum offers unrivaled labeling capabilities that integrate with Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud to support business processes that drive centralized, high speed label printing across global supply chains. Loftware Spectrum enables Oracle Cloud customers to leverage existing business processes and vital data sources to achieve label accuracy and consistency—while eliminating duplication of data and the need to retrain users. This offers an unprecedented level of flexibility and power to create, manage, and print mission-critical labels across your supply chain while saving time and meeting evolving labeling requirements.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry’s broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and data as a service (DaaS).

“For nearly 20 years, leading global companies have been optimizing their global supply chains by leveraging Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions with Loftware Enterprise Labeling Solutions. As customers move forward and embrace cloud deployment, it will become clear that a robust enterprise labeling solution is still essential to optimize global labeling in the modern Oracle SCM Cloud applications,” stated Loftware Director of Product Management, Glen Bradlee. “Loftware’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Loftware Spectrum Enterprise Labeling Solution. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

If you’re attending Oracle’s Modern Business Experience on March 19-21 in Las Vegas you can learn how to extend the value of Oracle Cloud and On-Premise Solutions to meet labeling challenges across global supply chains. Join Loftware VP, Josh Roffman as he provides a brief presentation on Thursday, March 21 at 9:30 am in the theatre adjacent to Loftware’s booth #LOM-12, which will highlight how Loftware Spectrum, a cloud-based Oracle certified Enterprise Labeling Solution, is helping global companies address evolving regulatory and customer labeling requirements. This session will present case studies of how joint Loftware and Oracle customers are solving labeling challenges and extending labeling to supply chain partners. At the same time, you will discover how your organization can chart a course for addressing labeling needs as you move from the Oracle E-Business Suite to the Oracle Cloud.

Integrated with Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to integrate with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.









About Loftware

Loftware is the global market leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions with more than 5,000 customers in over 100 countries. Offering the industry’s most comprehensive digital platform, with SaaS, cloud-based and on-premise solutions, Loftware redefines how enterprises create, manage and print complex labeling and packaging artwork and scale across their operations. Loftware solutions integrate with SAP®, Oracle® and other enterprise applications to produce mission-critical barcode labels, documents, RFID smart tags and packaging artwork. Our combined platform–whether for labeling, artwork management or both–enables customers to uniquely meet regulatory mandates, mitigate risk, reduce complexity, ensure traceability, improve time to market and optimize costs as they meet customer-specific, brand, regional and regulatory requirements with unprecedented speed and agility.

About Oracle Cloud Marketplace

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface. For more information, please visit Oracle.com at https://cloud.oracle.com/marketplace/en_US/homePage.jspx

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

