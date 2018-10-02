LogRhythm : Granted Patent for Technological Strides in Risk-Based Monitoring and Prioritization

U.S. Patent 10,091,217 acknowledges LogRhythm as the creator of data monitoring methods, highlighting the severity of potential threats

LogRhythm, The Security Intelligence Company, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent 10,091,217 to LogRhythm, acknowledging it as the creator of data monitoring methods that enable risk-based classification of data, a critical component necessary to enable security operations center (SOC) teams to focus their resources on only their most critical and impactful security events.

Delivering Laser Focus on Only the Most Important Security Events

The patent centers around LogRhythm’s risk-based prioritization (RBP) algorithm, which uses environmental risk characteristics and threat context to assign a risk-based score to all events and alarms. The algorithm provides out-of-the box prioritization, but can also be tuned over time based on unique organizational needs. This enables SOC teams to focus their attention on the review, and subsequent mitigation and investigation of only the most impactful security events.

Today’s systemic shortage of highly-skilled security staff means SOC teams have to do increasingly more with increasingly less, which is only compounded by increased expectations of driving down mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) metrics. LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM Platform, which currently employs these risk-based prioritization features, helps SOC teams quickly adopt a risk-based monitoring strategy to reduce alarm fatigue and effectively focus time where it matters most.

“Enterprise security operations teams are typically overwhelmed with events and alarms that might indicate a cyberthreat is active within their environment. Data breaches happen when security operations teams miss these indicators, allowing threats to persist undetected within the IT environment for weeks or even months,” said Chris Petersen, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Co-Founder at LogRhythm and author of the patent. “The risk-based scoring algorithms covered by this patent help security operations teams focus on threat indicators most likely to represent true risk to the enterprise. This improves operational efficiency and materially reduces the risk of experiencing a data breach or other damaging cyber incident.”

This latest patent builds on comprehensive patents granted to LogRhythm in 2010 and 2013 for technology underlying its LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform. U.S. Patent 7,653,633 covered LogRhythm’s ability to transform unstructured message-based data into structured data ideally suited for security analytics in support of detecting and responding to highly sophisticated cyberthreats. And U.S. Patent 8,543,694 recognized LogRhythm’s innovations in performing multiple analytical techniques to detect high-risk security events in real time, and to do so at very high scale.

LogRhythm is a world leader in NextGen SIEM, empowering organizations on six continents to successfully reduce risk by rapidly detecting, responding to and neutralizing damaging cyberthreats. The LogRhythm platform combines user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), network traffic and behavior analytics (NTBA) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) in a single end-to-end solution. LogRhythm’s Threat Lifecycle Management (TLM) framework serves as the foundation for the AI-enabled security operations center (SOC), helping customers measurably secure their cloud, physical and virtual infrastructures for both IT and OT environments. Built for security professionals by security professionals, the LogRhythm platform has won many accolades. For more information, visit www.logrhythm.com.

