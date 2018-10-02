LogRhythm : Granted Patent for Technological Strides in Risk-Based Monitoring and Prioritization

U.S. Patent 10,091,217 acknowledges LogRhythm as the creator of data
monitoring methods, highlighting the severity of potential threats
LogRhythm, The Security Intelligence Company, announced today that the
United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S.
Patent 10,091,217 to LogRhythm, acknowledging it as the creator of
data monitoring methods that enable risk-based classification of data, a
critical component necessary to enable security operations center (SOC)
teams to focus their resources on only their most critical and impactful
security events.
Delivering Laser Focus on Only the Most Important Security Events
The patent centers around LogRhythm’s risk-based prioritization (RBP)
algorithm, which uses environmental risk characteristics and threat
context to assign a risk-based score to all events and alarms. The
algorithm provides out-of-the box prioritization, but can also be tuned
over time based on unique organizational needs. This enables SOC teams
to focus their attention on the review, and subsequent mitigation and
investigation of only the most impactful security events.
Today’s systemic shortage of highly-skilled security staff means SOC
teams have to do increasingly more with increasingly less, which is only
compounded by increased expectations of driving down mean-time-to-detect
(MTTD) and mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) metrics. LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM
Platform, which currently employs these risk-based prioritization
features, helps SOC teams quickly adopt a risk-based monitoring strategy
to reduce alarm fatigue and effectively focus time where it matters most.
Details of this comprehensive patent (10,091,217) can be found here.
“Enterprise security operations teams are typically overwhelmed with
events and alarms that might indicate a cyberthreat is active within
their environment. Data breaches happen when security operations teams
miss these indicators, allowing threats to persist undetected within the
IT environment for weeks or even months,” said Chris Petersen, Chief
Product & Technology Officer, Co-Founder at LogRhythm and author of the
patent. “The risk-based scoring algorithms covered by this patent help
security operations teams focus on threat indicators most likely to
represent true risk to the enterprise. This improves operational
efficiency and materially reduces the risk of experiencing a data breach
or other damaging cyber incident.”
This latest patent builds on comprehensive patents granted to LogRhythm
in 2010
and 2013
for technology underlying its LogRhythm
NextGen SIEM Platform. U.S. Patent 7,653,633 covered LogRhythm’s
ability to transform unstructured message-based data into structured
data ideally suited for security analytics in support of detecting and
responding to highly sophisticated cyberthreats. And U.S. Patent
8,543,694 recognized LogRhythm’s innovations in performing multiple
analytical techniques to detect high-risk security events in real time,
and to do so at very high scale.
About LogRhythm
LogRhythm is a world leader in NextGen SIEM, empowering organizations on
six continents to successfully reduce risk by rapidly detecting,
responding to and neutralizing damaging cyberthreats. The LogRhythm
platform combines user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), network
traffic and behavior analytics (NTBA) and security orchestration,
automation, and response (SOAR) in a single end-to-end solution.
LogRhythm’s Threat Lifecycle Management (TLM) framework serves as the
foundation for the AI-enabled security operations center (SOC), helping
customers measurably secure their cloud, physical and virtual
infrastructures for both IT and OT environments. Built for security
professionals by security professionals, the LogRhythm platform has won
many accolades.
