LogRhythm : Named a Leader in Security Analytics by Independent Research Firm

LogRhythm receives highest possible score in 20 of 30 categories, earning a Leader status

LogRhythm, The Security Intelligence Company, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named it a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q3 2018 report. The study evaluated 13 vendors based on 30 criteria. LogRhythm received the highest possible score in 20 of those categories, including product vision, end user experience, data architecture, and cloud security.

LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM Platform combines user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), network traffic & behavior analytics (NTBA), and security orchestration, automation & response (SOAR) in a single end-to-end solution. It serves as the foundation for the AI-enabled security operations center (SOC), helping organizations secure their cloud, physical, and virtual infrastructures for both IT and OT environments.

“LogRhythm remains the largest standalone pure-play security analytics platform provider in the market,” stated the Forrester Wave report. “Midmarket and enterprise customers seeking a full-featured security analytics platform should consider LogRhythm.”

“We are honored that Forrester has recognized LogRhythm as a Leader in Security Analytics,” said Chris Petersen, chief product and technology officer, and co-founder at LogRhythm. “For us, the Forrester report validates our vision for what a leading security analytics platform should be: a full-featured, end-to-end solution that enables enterprise security operations teams to reduce risk by rapidly detecting and neutralizing advanced cyberthreats.”

Read the full Forrester Wave report for Security Analytics Platforms.

