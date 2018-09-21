LogRhythm : Named a Leader in Security Analytics by Independent Research Firm

LogRhythm,
The Security Intelligence Company, today announced that Forrester
Research, Inc. named it a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security
Analytics Platforms, Q3 2018 report. The study evaluated 13 vendors
based on 30 criteria. LogRhythm received the highest possible score in
20 of those categories, including product vision, end user experience,
data architecture, and cloud security.
LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM Platform combines user and entity behavior
analytics (UEBA), network traffic & behavior analytics (NTBA),
and security orchestration, automation & response (SOAR) in a single
end-to-end solution. It serves as the foundation for the
AI-enabled security operations center (SOC), helping organizations
secure their cloud, physical, and virtual infrastructures for both IT
and OT environments.
“LogRhythm remains the largest standalone pure-play security analytics
platform provider in the market,” stated the Forrester Wave report.
“Midmarket and enterprise customers seeking a full-featured security
analytics platform should consider LogRhythm.”
“We are honored that Forrester has recognized LogRhythm as a Leader in
Security Analytics,” said Chris Petersen, chief product and technology
officer, and co-founder at LogRhythm. “For us, the Forrester report
validates our vision for what a leading security analytics platform
should be: a full-featured, end-to-end solution that enables enterprise
security operations teams to reduce risk by rapidly detecting and
neutralizing advanced cyberthreats.”
Read the full Forrester
Wave report for Security Analytics Platforms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005400/en/