LogRhythm : Recognized with 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Designation for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) for the Fourth Consecutive Year

LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs), announced that it has been named as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for SIEM. This is the fourth consecutive year LogRhythm has been recognized with the Customers’ Choice designation for its NextGen SIEM Platform, which is determined based on independently verified feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, or using the solution. The company received over 100 reviews this year.

LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM Platform strengthens the maturity of an organization’s security operations, aligning the people, processes, and technology in a single, unified platform for rapid detection, response, and neutralization of threats. The platform provides visibility into activity across an organization’s entire IT/OT environment, revealing potential issues before they become significant risks. By automatically detecting malicious behavior, companies can quickly and easily identify threats to mitigate potential breaches.

Many customers who reviewed LogRhythm praised the quality of LogRhythm’s technical support and highlighted the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform’s ease of deployment and integration. In addition, as of August 12, 2020, the following capabilities earned high marks: real-time monitoring (4.6/5), analytics (4.5/5), and log management and reporting (4.4/5).

Noteworthy LogRhythm customer reviews include:

“Absolutely No Regrets

Excellent product and extremely competitive price point. We compared a number of alternative offerings and LogRhythm scored best in every criteria. I really appreciate the fact that it is a SIEM first and foremost, not a log or UEBA tool trying to emulate SIEM functionality. The ability to extend through API and automation is superb!” – CSO in the Healthcare Industry

Excellent product and extremely competitive price point. We compared a number of alternative offerings and LogRhythm scored best in every criteria. I really appreciate the fact that it is a SIEM first and foremost, not a log or UEBA tool trying to emulate SIEM functionality. The ability to extend through API and automation is superb!” – CSO in the Healthcare Industry “A Company And Product That Demonstrates Passion For Its Customers And Their Security

From initial enquiry, through pre-sales, training, professional services installation assistance and day-to-day support, to engagement with us as a customer regarding future developments and product roadmap LogRhythm have been excellent. There is a real pride and belief in the product demonstrated by the level of knowledge by everyone we have engaged with; both in the technical aspects (what's "under the hood") and our specific requirements for a SIEM tool as a customer.” – Security Operations Consultant in the Energy and Utilities Industry

“Empowering our customers' security operations is our top priority, so we’re thrilled to receive the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for SIEM designation for the fourth year in a row,” said Mark Logan, president and CEO of LogRhythm. “Our customers are tasked with an immense responsibility — keeping their organizations and employees secure — and we’re committed with our customer-for-life mindset to continue innovating our platform to help them reach their security goals.”

This announcement comes shortly after LogRhythm’s official launch of 7.5 of the NextGen SIEM Platform. The new release makes it even faster and easier for security analysts to detect and mitigate threats — no matter their level of experience — with new and enhanced features enabling faster search speed, error elimination, data correlation visualization, and more.

For the full list of Peer Insights reviews, visit the website here. To learn more about the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform, please visit the company’s website or schedule a demo.

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm empowers more than 4,000 customers across the globe to measurably mature their security operations program. LogRhythm’s award-winning NextGen SIEM Platform delivers comprehensive security analytics; user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA); network detection and response (NDR); and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) within a single, integrated platform for rapid detection, response, and neutralization of threats. Built by security professionals for security professionals, LogRhythm enables security professionals at leading organizations like NASA, Xcel Energy, and Temple University to promote visibility for their cybersecurity program and reduce risk to their organization each and every day. To learn more, please visit logrhythm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005216/en/