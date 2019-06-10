LogZilla Reveals How Patented Network Event Preduplication Provides Significant Relief of Data Ingestion Limitations and Constraints

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Cisco Live, LogZilla , a global software company delivering the only network event orchestration solution that significantly lowers server licensing costs, is showcasing how enterprise and federal network teams are benefiting from their newest product, LZ Network Event Orchestrator (NEO). In the Security Village, LogZilla will be unveiling new product features that empower customers to ingest network data at unprecedented speed and scale while lowering the crippling server licensing fees that stifle IT budgets and larger corporate initiatives that involve big data analysis.



“Stepping over Splunk licensing structures due to exceeding data limits and analyst misconfigurations were costly scenarios that had no viable solution,” states Don Maclean, Chief Cybersecurity Technologist, DLT. “Further, the ongoing increase of data and data sources couldn’t keep pace with the headcount required. LogZilla’s NEO is the only solution we’ve seen that can completely eliminate data limits, decrease the number of licenses required, minimize the headcount for administrative operations, and cut overall Splunk costs by over 50%.”



LogZilla’s NEO is displacing traditional data and event ingesting by utilizing a patented preduplication software to filter event data before it is sent to downstream event consumers such as Splunk. By preduplicating and enriching the data, not only are the amount of network events sent downstream cut by over 95% on average, but more important, the server licensing and hardware footprint costs are significantly decreased, which also decreases the number of renewal requirements; saving on larger IT budgets for future organizational data initiatives.

LogZilla’s new platform offerings include:



LogZilla Network Event Orchestrator for Enterprise – With a single line of code for install, the new platform features deliver event preduplication ingestion at over one million events per second, automation, enhanced event enrichment, and zero server limits to support future growth that extends to yottabytes of data.





LogZilla Network Event Orchestrator for Blockchain, BlockZilla – Utilizing LogZilla's Network Event Orchestrator, BlockZilla deploys de-duplicated log data and forwards it on a parallel blockchain ensuring unprecedented speed and efficiency remains constant, augmented only by the security and provenance of a blockchain environment. Configuration of LogZilla NEO for blockchain, BlockZilla, includes on prem, cloud, or hybrid; all as fully private.

LogZilla’s CEO, Clayton Dukes, shares, “Advancing the technological ability of data ingestion and its security has been my primary focus, especially as we look ahead to the convergence of IT and OT and how business must expand and evolve without the painful costs associated with such. Enterprises must have unlimited ability to increase data ingestion volume and speed, and further projects from proof of concept to production, whether at the edge or internal, without delay.”

AVAILABILITY:

LogZilla Network Event Orchestration is available today with its key features being demonstrated at the Security Village this week. LogZilla’s Network Event Orchestrator, BlockZilla, is available for pre-order today and can be showcased at the Security Village this week.



RESOURCES: