Logan Capital Management Adds Depth to Portfolio Management Team on Global and Value Strategies

09/26/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Bill Fitzpatrick will support the Logan International Dividend ADR and Concentrated Value strategies

Logan Capital Management, Inc. (Logan Capital), a registered investment advisor with a series of equity and fixed-income strategies, has hired William “Bill” Fitzpatrick, CFA, as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Fitzpatrick will work on the firm’s International Dividend ADR and Concentrated Value strategies, where he will play an active role in security selection and investment research.

Fitzpatrick brings two decades of investment experience to his new role. Most recently, he worked at Manulife Asset Management as a Senior Investment Analyst on the International Value Strategy. There he developed an expertise in international portfolio management, specializing in stock selection and investment risk management. He also serves on the CFA Society of Chicago's Board of Directors and was Co-chair of the Professional Development Advisory Group.

“We remain committed to expanding our investment strategy offerings and strengthening our in-house expertise, and we sought to add a deeper breadth of support for some of our key strategies,” said Stephen Lee, a Founding Principal of Logan Capital. “Bill’s expertise and deep experience in the realm of international markets and value strategies are an asset to our team and will benefit our clients and partners.”

“Logan Capital’s investment philosophy instantly appealed to me, as it complements the work that I have been doing for the last 20 years,” Fitzpatrick added. “I am excited to apply my passion to my role at the firm and align with its efforts to provide diversified and tailored investment strategies.”

Fitzpatrick will work alongside Managing Directors Rich Buchwald, CFA, and Marvin Kline, CFA, on the International Dividend ADR and Concentrated Value strategies. The Logan International Dividend ADR strategy is a large-cap, high dividend yield international equity strategy that takes a total return approach and uses a bottom-up selection process. The Logan Concentrated Value strategy employs fundamental research to identify mega-cap stocks with strong cash flows, clean balance sheets and relatively high dividend yields.

Additional information on the strategies can be found on the Logan Capital website: https://logancapital.com/strategies/. Advisors and sponsors with questions may contact Christopher M. Travers, Managing Director, National Sales and Business Development (cmtravers@logancapital.com).

About Logan Capital Management, Inc.

Logan Capital Management, Inc. (Logan Capital) is an employee-owned registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. Al Besse, Stephen Lee and Dana Stewardson founded the firm in 1993. Logan Capital Management has a sustained history of working closely with financial advisors and their clients. The firm offers a mix of 10 growth, value and fixed-income strategies tailored to clients’ financial goals. For more information, please visit: www.logancapital.com.


© Business Wire 2019
