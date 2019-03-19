Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

e_08530_AD(1) (Logan)

Logan Property Holdings Company Limited ᎲΈήପછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3380)

ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

• Contracted sales increased by 65.4% to RMB71,803 million of which attributable contracted sale of properties amounted to RMB70,064 million.

• Revenue increased by 59.4% to RMB44,136.9 million.

• Gross profit amounted to RMB14,886.9 million, of which gross profit on property development was RMB13,808.3 million. Gross profit margin on this segment was 35.6%.

• Net profit amounted to RMB8,995.9 million. Core profit* increased by 65.7% to RMB7,654.7 million, of which RMB7,023.0 million was attributable to equity holders of the Company, representing an increase of 51.7%. Core profit margin was 17.3%.

• Cash and bank balances (including restricted and pledged deposits) were RMB35,717.2 million as at 31 December 2018. Net debt-to-equity ratio was 63.2%.

• Proposed final dividend of HK40 cents per share and a special dividend of HK7 cents per share together with a total interim dividend (including special dividend) of HK28 cents per share, will amount to a total dividend of HK75 cents per share. The total dividend accounted for approximately 50.6% of the core profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company.

*

Core profit equal to net profit adjusted to changes in fair value of investment properties and derivative financial instruments and the relevant deferred tax and share of changes in fair value of investment properties at an associate.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 REVENUE 4 44,136,908 27,689,658 Cost of sales (29,250,015) (18,172,475) Gross profit 14,886,893 9,517,183 Other income and gains 4 1,368,665 696,303 Other expenses 5 (56,655) (10,056) Selling and marketing expenses (1,231,356) (928,729) Administrative expenses (1,133,851) (748,045) Net increase in fair value of investment properties 1,740,726 2,942,276 Net increase/(decrease) in fair value of derivative financial instruments 45,970 (113,214) Share of profits and losses of associates (42,958) 278,497 Share of losses of joint ventures (141,431) (73,097) PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS 15,436,003 11,561,118 Finance costs 6 (1,416,943) (672,154) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 7 14,019,060 10,888,964 Income tax expense 8 (5,023,154) (3,880,514) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 8,995,906 7,008,450 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 8,288,398 6,527,400 Non-controlling interests 707,508 481,050 8,995,906 7,008,450 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT (RMB cents) 10 Basic 147.95 117.03 Diluted 145.69 115.39

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year ended 31 December 2018

2018 RMB'000

2017 RMB'000

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

(after tax and reclassification adjustments)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of group entities

8,995,906

(283,783)

7,008,450

80,000

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARAttributable to:

Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests

8,712,123 7,088,450

8,004,615 6,607,400

707,508 8,712,123

481,050 7,088,450

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 December 2018

Notes

2018 RMB'000

2017 RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment properties

Other property, plant and equipment Deferred tax assets

Investments in associates Investments in joint ventures

Assets under cross-border guarantee arrangements Restricted and pledged deposits

18,338,011

15,664,830

176,014 147,867

649,725 330,206

1,447,180 2,653,386

18,042,573 9,261,913

526,335

-

274,350 218,102

Total non-current assets

39,454,188 28,276,304

CURRENT ASSETS Inventories

Trade and other receivables, prepayments and other assets

Tax recoverable

Assets under cross-border guarantee arrangements Restricted and pledged deposits

Cash and cash equivalents

54,780,698 38,457,739

11 13

37,816,369 20,448,286

773,299

753,256

1,827,322 1,745,380

6,990,339 2,311,691

28,452,462 19,878,192

Total current assets

130,640,489 83,594,544

CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables Contract liabilities

Liabilities under cross-border guarantee arrangements

Bank and other loans Senior notes

Other current liabilities Tax payable

12

47,449,771 37,275,788

16,784,879

-

13

2,515,233 1,745,380

9,577,092 5,597,885

- 2,965,541

14

7,652,449 7,000,000

4,559,087 2,709,162

Total current liabilities

88,538,511 57,293,756

NET CURRENT ASSETS

42,101,978 26,300,788

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

81,556,166 54,577,092

2018

Note

RMB'000

2017

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Liabilities under cross-border guarantee arrangements

Bank and other loans Senior notes Corporate bonds Deferred tax liabilities

526,335

-

11,966,970 14,191,435

16,764,667 5,924,103

14

12,980,000 5,162,449

2,572,408 2,135,296

Total non-current liabilities

44,810,380 27,413,283

Net assets

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital

Perpetual capital securities Reserves

Non-controlling interests

36,745,786 27,163,809

434,041

433,828

2,363,346 2,363,346

26,451,419 20,509,047

29,248,806 23,306,221

7,496,980 3,857,588

Total equity

36,745,786 27,163,809

- 5 -