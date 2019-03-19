|
Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
03/19/2019 | 12:25am EDT
Logan Property Holdings Company Limited ᎲΈήପછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3380)
ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
2018 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
-
• Contracted sales increased by 65.4% to RMB71,803 million of which attributable contracted sale of properties amounted to RMB70,064 million.
-
• Revenue increased by 59.4% to RMB44,136.9 million.
-
• Gross profit amounted to RMB14,886.9 million, of which gross profit on property development was RMB13,808.3 million. Gross profit margin on this segment was 35.6%.
-
• Net profit amounted to RMB8,995.9 million. Core profit* increased by 65.7% to RMB7,654.7 million, of which RMB7,023.0 million was attributable to equity holders of the Company, representing an increase of 51.7%. Core profit margin was 17.3%.
-
• Cash and bank balances (including restricted and pledged deposits) were RMB35,717.2 million as at 31 December 2018. Net debt-to-equity ratio was 63.2%.
-
• Proposed final dividend of HK40 cents per share and a special dividend of HK7 cents per share together with a total interim dividend (including special dividend) of HK28 cents per share, will amount to a total dividend of HK75 cents per share. The total dividend accounted for approximately 50.6% of the core profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company.
*
Core profit equal to net profit adjusted to changes in fair value of investment properties and derivative financial instruments and the relevant deferred tax and share of changes in fair value of investment properties at an associate.
ANNUAL RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Board") of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Year ended 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
REVENUE
|
4
|
44,136,908
|
27,689,658
|
Cost of sales
|
(29,250,015)
|
(18,172,475)
|
Gross profit
|
14,886,893
|
9,517,183
|
Other income and gains
|
4
|
1,368,665
|
696,303
|
Other expenses
|
5
|
(56,655)
|
(10,056)
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
(1,231,356)
|
(928,729)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(1,133,851)
|
(748,045)
|
Net increase in fair value of investment properties
|
1,740,726
|
2,942,276
|
Net increase/(decrease) in fair value of derivative
|
financial instruments
|
45,970
|
(113,214)
|
Share of profits and losses of associates
|
(42,958)
|
278,497
|
Share of losses of joint ventures
|
(141,431)
|
(73,097)
|
PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
|
15,436,003
|
11,561,118
|
Finance costs
|
6
|
(1,416,943)
|
(672,154)
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
|
7
|
14,019,060
|
10,888,964
|
Income tax expense
|
8
|
(5,023,154)
|
(3,880,514)
|
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
|
8,995,906
|
7,008,450
|
Attributable to:
|
Owners of the parent
|
8,288,398
|
6,527,400
|
Non-controlling interests
|
707,508
|
481,050
|
8,995,906
|
7,008,450
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE
|
PARENT (RMB cents)
|
10
|
Basic
|
147.95
|
117.03
|
Diluted
|
145.69
|
115.39
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year ended 31 December 2018
2018 RMB'000
2017 RMB'000
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
(after tax and reclassification adjustments)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of group entities
8,995,906
(283,783)
7,008,450
80,000
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARAttributable to:
Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests
F@@"%-PHBOJOEE
8,712,123 7,088,450
8,004,615 6,607,400
707,508 8,712,123
481,050 7,088,450
Notes
2018 RMB'000
2017 RMB'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment properties
Other property, plant and equipment Deferred tax assets
Investments in associates Investments in joint ventures
Assets under cross-border guarantee arrangements Restricted and pledged deposits
18,338,011
15,664,830
176,014 147,867
649,725 330,206
1,447,180 2,653,386
18,042,573 9,261,913
526,335
-
Total non-current assets
39,454,188 28,276,304
CURRENT ASSETS Inventories
Trade and other receivables, prepayments and other assets
Tax recoverable
Assets under cross-border guarantee arrangements Restricted and pledged deposits
Cash and cash equivalents
54,780,698 38,457,739
11 13
37,816,369 20,448,286
773,299
753,256
1,827,322 1,745,380
6,990,339 2,311,691
28,452,462 19,878,192
Total current assets
130,640,489 83,594,544
CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables Contract liabilities
Liabilities under cross-border guarantee arrangements
Bank and other loans Senior notes
Other current liabilities Tax payable
12
47,449,771 37,275,788
16,784,879
-
13
2,515,233 1,745,380
9,577,092 5,597,885
- 2,965,541
14
7,652,449 7,000,000
4,559,087 2,709,162
Total current liabilities
88,538,511 57,293,756
NET CURRENT ASSETS
42,101,978 26,300,788
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
F@@"%-PHBOJOEE
81,556,166 54,577,092
2018
Note
RMB'000
2017
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Liabilities under cross-border guarantee arrangements
Bank and other loans Senior notes Corporate bonds Deferred tax liabilities
526,335
-
11,966,970 14,191,435
16,764,667 5,924,103
14
12,980,000 5,162,449
2,572,408 2,135,296
Total non-current liabilities
44,810,380 27,413,283
Net assets
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital
Perpetual capital securities Reserves
Non-controlling interests
36,745,786 27,163,809
434,041
433,828
2,363,346 2,363,346
26,451,419 20,509,047
29,248,806 23,306,221
7,496,980 3,857,588
Total equity
F@@"%-PHBOJOEE
36,745,786 27,163,809
|
|