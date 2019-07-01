|
Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Grant of Share Options
07/01/2019 | 09:18pm EDT
GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').
The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') announces that on 28 June 2019, the Company granted 10,500,000 share options (the ''Share Options'') under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 18 November 2013 to subscribe for the ordinary shares of nominal value of HK$0.10 each of the Company (the ''Shares'') to certain employees (the ''Grantees'') of the Company and its subsidiaries, subject to the acceptance by the Grantees of the Share Options.
A summary of Share Options granted is set out below:
|
Date of grant
|
: 28 June 2019 (the ''Date of Grant'')
|
Exercise price of
|
: HK$12.64, which is the highest of:
|
Share Options
|
. the closing price of HK$12.64 per Share as stated in the
|
granted
|
|
daily quotation sheets issued by the Stock Exchange on
|
|
the Date of Grant;
|
|
. the average closing price of HK$12.426 per Share as
|
|
stated in the daily quotation sheets issued by the Stock
|
|
Exchange for the five business days immediately
|
|
preceding the Date of Grant; and
|
|
. the nominal value of HK$0.10 per Share.
|
Number of Share
|
: 10,500,000 Share Options, with each Share Option entitling
|
Options granted
|
|
the Grantees to subscribe for one Share.
|
Vesting schedule of
|
:
|
The vesting schedule of the Share Options are as follows:
|
the Share Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i)
|
for some Grantees, up to 33.3% of their Share Options
|
|
|
|
granted at any time after the expiration of 36 months
|
|
|
|
from the Date of Grant and up to 66.7% of their Share
|
|
|
|
Options granted at any time after the expiration of 48
|
|
|
|
months from the Date of Grant;
|
|
|
(ii)
|
for the remaining Grantees, up to 50% of their Share
|
|
|
|
Options granted at any time after the expiration of 36
|
|
|
|
months from the Date of Grant and up to 50% of their
|
|
|
|
Share Options granted at any time after the expiration of
|
|
|
|
48 months from the Date of Grant.
|
Exercise period of the
|
:
|
The
|
Shares Options are exercisable within a period of ten
|
Share Options
|
|
years from the Date of Grant, subject to the vesting schedule.
Vesting of the Share Options on a particular vesting date is conditional upon achievement of certain performance targets by the Grantee(s).
None of the Grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or any of their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Rules).
By Order of the Board
Logan Property Holdings Company Limited
Kei Hoi Pang
Chairman
Hong Kong, 2 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Kei Hoi Pang, Mr. Ji Jiande, Mr. Xiao Xu and Mr. Lai Zhuobin; the non-executive director is Ms. Kei Perenna Hoi Ting; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Ms. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca and Mr. Cai Suisheng.
