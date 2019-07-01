Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Grant of Share Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') announces that on 28 June 2019, the Company granted 10,500,000 share options (the ''Share Options'') under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 18 November 2013 to subscribe for the ordinary shares of nominal value of HK$0.10 each of the Company (the ''Shares'') to certain employees (the ''Grantees'') of the Company and its subsidiaries, subject to the acceptance by the Grantees of the Share Options.

A summary of Share Options granted is set out below: