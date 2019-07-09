|
Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Issuance of US$400 Million 6.5% Senior Notes Due 2023
07/09/2019 | 09:23pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.
The communication of this announcement and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the Notes offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the ''FSMA''). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the ''Financial Promotion Order'')), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as ''relevant persons''). In the United Kingdom, the Notes offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.
ISSUANCE OF US$400 MILLION 6.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 July 2019 in respect of the proposed Notes Issue.
On 9 July 2019, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors entered into the Purchase Agreement with Deutsche Bank, BOC International, Barclays, China CITIC Bank International, Haitong International, Guotai Junan International, China Industrial Securities International, China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, HeungKong Financial, CEB International and CCB International in connection with the Notes Issue.
MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/NoPRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.
Approval in-principle has been received from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and listing and quotation of the Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the offering, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) or any of their respective associated companies (if any), the Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees or the JV Subsidiary Guarantees (if any). The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 July 2019 in respect of the proposed Notes Issue. On 9 July 2019, the Company, together with the Subsidiary Guarantors, entered into the Purchase Agreement with Deutsche Bank, BOC International, Barclays, China CITIC Bank International, Haitong International, Guotai Junan International, China Industrial Securities International, China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, HeungKong Financial, CEB International and CCB International in connection with the Notes Issue.
THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Date: 9 July 2019
Parties to the Purchase Agreement
-
the Company;
-
the Subsidiary Guarantors;
-
Deutsche Bank;
-
BOC International;
-
Barclays;
-
China CITIC Bank International;
-
Haitong International;
-
Guotai Junan International;
-
China Industrial Securities International;
-
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch;
-
HeungKong Financial;
-
CEB International; and
-
CCB International.
Deutsche Bank, BOC International, Barclays, China CITIC Bank International, Haitong International, Guotai Junan International, China Industrial Securities International, China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, HeungKong Financial, CEB International and CCB International are the joint global coordinators, the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the offer and sale of the Notes, as well as the initial purchasers of the Notes.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Deutsche Bank, BOC International, Barclays, China CITIC Bank International, Haitong International, Guotai Junan International, China Industrial Securities International, China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, HeungKong Financial, CEB International and CCB International is an independent third party and not a connected person of the Company and its connected persons.
The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The Notes will only be offered outside the United States in offshore transactions to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account on benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong.
Principal terms of the Notes
The following is a summary of certain provisions of the Notes and the Indenture. This summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the provisions of the Indenture, the Notes, the guarantees provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors, and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors, if any.
Notes Offered
Subject to certain conditions to completion, the Company will issue the Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$400 million. The Notes will mature on 16 July 2023, unless earlier redeemed in accordance with the terms thereof.
Interest
The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.5% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on 16 January and 16 July of each year, commencing on 16 January 2020.
Ranking of the Notes
The Notes are (1) general obligations of the Company; (2) senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of the Company expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes; (3) at least pari passu in right of payment with the February 2019 Notes and with all other unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company (subject to any priority rights of such unsecured unsubordinated indebtedness pursuant to applicable law); (4) guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) on a senior basis, subject to certain limitations; (5) effectively subordinated to the secured obligations of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) to the extent of the value of the assets serving as security therefor; and (6) effectively subordinated to all existing and future obligations of the subsidiaries of the Company which are not Subsidiary Guarantors or JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any).
Events of default
The events of default under the Notes include, among others: (a) default in the payment of principal of (or premium, if any, on) the Notes when the same becomes due and payable at maturity, upon acceleration, redemption or otherwise; (b) default in the payment of interest on any Note when the same becomes due and payable, and such default continues for a period of 30 consecutive days; (c) default in the performance or breach of the provisions of certain covenants under the Indenture relating to consolidation, merger and sale of assets, the failure by the Company to make or consummate an offer to purchase in the manner described in the Indenture; (d) default by the Company or certain of its subsidiaries in the performance of or breaches of any other covenant or agreement in the Indenture or under the Notes (other than a default specified in (a), (b) or (c) above) and such default or breach continues for a period of 30 consecutive days after written notice by Citicorp International Limited as trustee or the holders of 25% or more in aggregate principal amount of the Notes; (e) there occurs with respect to any indebtedness of the Company or certain of its subsidiaries having an outstanding principal amount of US$15.0 million or more in the aggregate for all such indebtedness (i) an event of default that has caused the holder of such indebtedness to declare such indebtedness to be due and payable prior to its stated maturity and/or (ii) the failure to make a principal payment when due; (f) one or more final judgments or orders for the payment of money are rendered against the Company or certain of its subsidiaries and are not paid or discharged, and there is a period of 60 consecutive days following entry of the final judgment or order that causes the aggregate amount for all such final judgments or orders outstanding and not paid or discharged against all such persons to exceed US$15.0 million during which a stay of enforcement, by reason of a pending appeal or otherwise, is not in effect; (g) involuntary bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings against the Company or certain of its subsidiaries; voluntary bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings commenced by the Company or certain of its subsidiaries or consent to such similar action or effect any general assignment for the benefit of creditors; and (h) any Subsidiary Guarantor or JV Subsidiary Guarantor (if any) denying or disaffirming its obligations under its guarantees with respect to the obligations of the Notes or, except as permitted by the Indenture, any such guarantee being determined to be unenforceable or invalid or for any reason ceasing to be in full force and effect.
If an event of default (other than an event of default specified in (g) above) occurs and is continuing under the Indenture, the trustee or the holders of at least 25% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding, may, by written notice to the Company, declare the principal of, premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to be immediately due and payable. If an event of default specified in clause (g) above occurs, the principal of, the premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes then outstanding shall automatically become and be immediately due and payable without any declaration or other act on the part of the trustee or any holder.
Disclaimer
Logan Property Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 01:22:01 UTC
