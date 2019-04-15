Log in
Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting

04/15/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that an Annual General Meeting (the ''AGM'') of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at PLAZA Room, Regus Conference Centre, 35/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 11 : 00 a.m. for the following purposes:

1.To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors of the Company (''Directors'') and the auditors of the Company (''Auditors'') for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2.To declare a final dividend of HK40 cents per share and a special dividend of HK7 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2018.

3.To re-elect Mr. Ji Jiande as executive Director.

4.To re-elect Mr. Xiao Xu as executive Director.

5.To re-elect Ms. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca as independent non-executive Director.

6.To authorize the board of Directors to fix the Director' remuneration.

7.To re-appoint Ernst & Young as the Auditors and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

- 1 -

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

8.To grant a general mandate to Directors to buy back shares of the Company: ''THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (b) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to Directors to exercise during the Relevant Period (as defined below) all the powers of the Company to buy back its shares in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations;

(b)the total number of shares of the Company to be bought back pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said mandate shall be limited accordingly; and

(c)for the purposes of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and

(iii)the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.''

9.To grant a general mandate to Directors to allot, issue and deal with new shares of the Company:

''THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (c) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to Directors during the Relevant Period to allot, issue and deal with new shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers during or after the end of the Relevant Period (as defined below) in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations;

(b)the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the Directors to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;

- 2 -

(c)the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by Directors pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to:

(i)a Rights Issue (as defined below);

(ii)the exercise of options under a share option scheme of the Company; and

(iii)any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company,

shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said mandate shall be limited accordingly; and

(d)for the purposes of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and

(iii)the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.

''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by Directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange).''

10.To extend the general mandate granted to Directors to allot, issue and deal with new shares of the Company:

''THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions set out in items 8 and 9 of the notice convening this meeting (the ''Notice''), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 9 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by Directors pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares being bought back by the

- 3 -

Company pursuant to the mandate referred to in resolution set out in item 8 of the Notice, provided that such number of shares shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.''

By Order of the Board

Logan Property Holdings Company Limited

Kei Hoi Pang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 April 2019

Notes:

1.All resolutions at the AGM will be taken by poll (except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.

2.Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxy to attend and on a poll, vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.

3.To be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM (i.e. not later than 11 : 00 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019) or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

4.To ascertain the shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the AGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 14 June 2019 to Thursday, 20 June 2019, both days inclusive. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the AGM, all transfer documents should be lodged for registration with Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Thursday, 13 June 2019.

5.To ascertain the shareholders' entitlement to the proposed final dividend and special dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 26 June 2019 to Friday, 28 June 2019, both days inclusive. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend and special dividend, all transfer documents should be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 June 2019.

6.References to time and dates in this notice are to Hong Kong time and dates.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Kei Hoi Pang, Mr. Ji Jiande, Mr. Xiao Xu and Mr. Lai Zhuobin; the non-executive Director of the Company is Ms. Kei Perenna Hoi Ting; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Ms. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca and Mr. Cai Suisheng.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Logan Property Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 09:07:03 UTC
