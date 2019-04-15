Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Company pursuant to the mandate referred to in resolution set out in item 8 of the Notice, provided that such number of shares shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.''
By Order of the Board
Logan Property Holdings Company Limited
Kei Hoi Pang
Chairman
Hong Kong, 16 April 2019
Notes:
1.All resolutions at the AGM will be taken by poll (except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.
2.Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxy to attend and on a poll, vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
3.To be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM (i.e. not later than 11 : 00 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019) or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
4.To ascertain the shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the AGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 14 June 2019 to Thursday, 20 June 2019, both days inclusive. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the AGM, all transfer documents should be lodged for registration with Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Thursday, 13 June 2019.
5.To ascertain the shareholders' entitlement to the proposed final dividend and special dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 26 June 2019 to Friday, 28 June 2019, both days inclusive. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend and special dividend, all transfer documents should be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 June 2019.
6.References to time and dates in this notice are to Hong Kong time and dates.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Kei Hoi Pang, Mr. Ji Jiande, Mr. Xiao Xu and Mr. Lai Zhuobin; the non-executive Director of the Company is Ms. Kei Perenna Hoi Ting; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Ms. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca and Mr. Cai Suisheng.