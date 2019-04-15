Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

8.To grant a general mandate to Directors to buy back shares of the Company: ''THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (b) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to Directors to exercise during the Relevant Period (as defined below) all the powers of the Company to buy back its shares in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations;

(b)the total number of shares of the Company to be bought back pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said mandate shall be limited accordingly; and

(c)for the purposes of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and

(iii)the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.''

9.To grant a general mandate to Directors to allot, issue and deal with new shares of the Company:

''THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (c) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to Directors during the Relevant Period to allot, issue and deal with new shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers during or after the end of the Relevant Period (as defined below) in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations;

(b)the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the Directors to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;