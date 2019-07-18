Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Overseas Regulatory Announcement 0 07/18/2019 | 10:35am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ''Securities Act''), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account of benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state or local securities laws. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States. The communication of this announcement and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the Notes offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the ''FSMA''). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the ''Financial Promotion Order'')), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as ''relevant persons''). In the United Kingdom, the Notes offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange''). Reference is made to the announcement of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 10 July 2019 in relation to the issue of the Notes (the ''Announcement''). Capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement, unless otherwise defined. Please refer to the attached offering memorandum in relation to the Notes (the ''Offering Memorandum''), which is available on the website of the SGX-ST. The posting of the Offering Memorandum on the website of the Stock Exchange is only for the purpose of facilitating equal dissemination of information to investors in Hong Kong and compliance with Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules, and not for any other purposes. The Offering Memorandum does not constitute a prospectus, notice, circular, brochure or advertisement offering to sell any securities to the public in any jurisdiction, nor is it an invitation to the public to make offers to subscribe for or purchase any securities, nor is it circulated to invite offers by the public to subscribe for or purchase any securities. The Offering Memorandum must not be regarded as an inducement to subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Company, and no such inducement is intended. No investment decision should be made based on the information contained in the Offering Memorandum. By Order of the Board Logan Property Holdings Company Limited Kei Hoi Pang Chairman Hong Kong, 18 July 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kei Hoi Pang, Mr. Ji Jiande, Mr. Xiao Xu and Mr. Lai Zhuobin; the non-executive director is Ms. Kei Perenna Hoi Ting; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Ms. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca and Mr. Cai Suisheng. In accessing the offering memorandum, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions, including any modifications to them any time you receive any information from us as a result of such access. NOTHING IN THIS ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION CONSTITUTES AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THE ATTACHED DOCUMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE ''U.S. SECURITIES ACT'') OR UNDER ANY SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD, RESOLD TRANSFERRED OR DELIVERED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, A U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT). THE FOLLOWING OFFERING MEMORANDUM MAY NOT BE FORWARDED OR DISTRIBUTED TO ANY OTHER PERSON AND MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED IN ANY MANNER WHATSOEVER. ANY FORWARDING, DISTRIBUTION OR REPRODUCTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN WHOLE OR IN PART IS UNAUTHORIZED. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS DIRECTIVE MAY RESULT IN A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES ACT OR THE APPLICABLE LAWS OF OTHER JURISDICTIONS. IF YOU HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO THIS TRANSMISSION CONTRARY TO ANY OF THE FOREGOING RESTRICTIONS, YOU ARE NOT AUTHORIZED AND WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PURCHASE ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. CONFIRMATION AND YOUR REPRESENTATION: IN ORDER TO BE ELIGIBLE TO VIEW THE ATTACHED DOCUMENT, YOU MUST COMPLY WITH THE FOLLOWING PROVISIONS. YOU HAVE BEEN SENT THE ATTACHED DOCUMENT ON THE BASIS THAT YOU HAVE CONFIRMED TO DEUTSCHE BANK AG, SINGAPORE BRANCH, BOCI ASIA LIMITED, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, CHINA CITIC BANK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED, GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES (HONG KONG) LIMITED, CHINA INDUSTRIAL SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL BROKERAGE LIMITED, CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD., HONG KONG BRANCH, HEUNGKONG SECURITIES LIMITED, CEB INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED AND CCB INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL LIMITED (COLLECTIVELY ''THE INITIAL PURCHASERS'') THAT YOU (I) ARE NON-U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES AND ARE NOT ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS AND, TO THE EXTENT YOU PURCHASE THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN THE ATTACHED DOCUMENT, YOU WILL BE DOING SO IN AN OFFSHORE TRANSACTION, AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT (''REGULATION S''), IN COMPLIANCE WITH REGULATION S; AND (II) CONSENT TO DELIVERY BY ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION. The following offering memorandum is not a prospectus for the purposes of the European Union's Directive 2003/71/EC (and any amendments thereto) as implemented in member states of the European Economic Area (the ''EEA''). The communication of the attached document and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the securities described therein is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the ''Financial Promotion Order'')), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or to any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as ''relevant persons''). In the United Kingdom, the securities described in the attached document are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which the attached document relates will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on the attached document or any of its contents. MiFID II product governance/Professional investors and ECPs only target market - The target market assessment in respect of the Notes by certain proposed distributors in the EEA of the offering, solely for the purpose of MiFID II and its product governance determination under Article 10 of Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any distributor subject to MiFID II subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes and determining its own distribution channels. PRIIPs Regulations/Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU as amended (''MiFID II''); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC (as amended or superseded, the ''Insurance Mediation Directive'') where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the ''PRIIPs Regulation'') for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. You are reminded that this offering memorandum has been delivered to you on the basis that you are a person into whose possession this offering memorandum may be lawfully delivered in accordance with the laws of jurisdiction in which you are located and you may not, nor are you authorized to, deliver or disclose the contents of this offering memorandum to any other person. The materials relating to the offering do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the offering be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the initial purchasers or any affiliate of the Initial Purchasers is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the offering shall be deemed to be made by the Initial Purchasers or such affiliate on behalf of the issuer in such jurisdiction. This offering memorandum has been sent to you in an electronic form. You are reminded that documents transmitted via this medium may be altered or changed during the process of electronic transmission and consequently, none of the Initial Purchasers, or any person who controls any of them or any director, officer, employee or agent of any of them or affiliate of any such person accepts any liability or responsibility whatsoever in respect of any difference between the offering memorandum distributed to you in electronic format and the hard copy version available to you on request from the Initial Purchasers. You are responsible for protecting against viruses and other destructive items. Your use of this e-mail is at your own risk and it is your responsibility to take precautions to ensure that it is free from viruses and other items of a destructive nature. OFFERING MEMORANDUM CONFIDENTIAL Logan Property Holdings Company Limited 龍 光 地 產 控 股 有 限 公 司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) US$400,000,000 6.5% Senior Notes due 2023 Issue Price: 100% Our 6.5% Senior Notes due 2023 (the ''Notes'') will bear interest from July 16, 2019 at 6.5% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on January 16 and July 16 of each year, commencing January 16, 2020. The Notes will mature on July 16, 2023. The Notes are senior obligations of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company''), guaranteed by certain of our existing subsidiaries (the ''Subsidiary Guarantors''), other than (i) those organized under the laws of the PRC and (ii) certain other subsidiaries specified in the section entitled ''Description of the Notes.'' We refer to the guarantees by the Subsidiary Guarantors as Subsidiary Guarantees. Under certain circumstances and subject to certain conditions, a Subsidiary Guarantee required to be provided by a subsidiary of us may be replaced by a limited-recourse guarantee (a ''JV Subsidiary Guarantee''). We refer to the subsidiaries providing a JV Subsidiary Guarantee as JV Subsidiary Guarantors. We may at our option redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time on or after July 16, 2021, at redemption prices set forth in this offering memorandum plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date. At any time and from time to time prior to July 16, 2021, we may redeem up to 35% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes with the net cash proceeds of one or more sales of common stock of the Company in an equity offering at a redemption price of 106.5% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date. We may at our option redeem the Notes, in whole but not in part, at any time prior to July 16, 2021, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed plus a premium as set forth in this offering memorandum. Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control Triggering Event (as defined in the indenture governing the Notes (the ''Indenture'')), we must make an offer to repurchase all Notes outstanding at a purchase price equal to 101% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the date of repurchase. The Notes will be (i) senior in right of payment to any of our existing and future obligations expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes, (ii) at least pari passu in right of payment against us with respect to all of our other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness (subject to any priority rights of such unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness pursuant to applicable law), (iii) effectively subordinated to the secured obligations of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any), to the extent of the value of the assets serving as security therefor, and (iv) effectively subordinated to all existing and future obligations of the Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries (as defined below) (including, without limitation, the Existing Notes (other than the February 2019 Notes) and other Indebtedness Guaranteed by Designated Non-Guarantors). In addition, applicable law may limit the enforceability of the Subsidiary Guarantees and the JV Subsidiary Guarantees (if any). See the section entitled ''Risk Factors-Risks relating to the Subsidiary Guarantees and the JV Subsidiary Guarantees.'' For a more detailed description of the Notes, see the section entitled ''Description of the Notes.'' Investing in the Notes involves risks. See the section entitled ''Risk Factors.'' Approval in-principle has been received from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the ''SGX-ST'') for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Approval in- principle from, admission to the Official List of, and listing and quotation of the Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the offering, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) or any of their respective associated companies (if any), the Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees or the JV Subsidiary Guarantees (if any). The Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees and the JV Subsidiary Guarantees (if any) have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the ''U.S. Securities Act''), and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act). The Notes are being offered and sold by the Initial Purchasers (as defined in this offering memorandum) only to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act (''Regulation S''). For a description of certain restrictions on resale or transfer, see the section entitled ''Transfer Restrictions.'' With reference to the Notice on Promoting the Reform of the Filing and Registration System for Issuance of Foreign Debt by Enterprises (國家發展改革委關於 推進企業發行外債備案登記制管理改革的通知) (the ''NDRC Notice'') promulgated by National Development and Reform Commission (the ''NDRC'') of the PRC on September 14, 2015 which came into effect on the same day, we have registered the issuance of the Notes with the NDRC and obtained a certificate from the NDRC dated January 29, 2019 evidencing such registration. Pursuant to the registration certificate, we will cause relevant information relating to the issue of the Notes to be reported to the NDRC within 10 working days after the issue date of the Notes. It is expected that the delivery of the Notes will be made on or about July 16, 2019 through the book-entry facilities of Euroclear Bank SA/NV (''Euroclear'') and Clearstream Banking S.A. (''Clearstream'') against payment therefor in immediately available funds. Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers China China CITIC China Minsheng Deutsche BOC Haitong Guotai Banking HeungKong CEB CCB Bank Industrial Bank Barclays International Junan Corp., Ltd., Financial International International International International Securities International Hong Kong International Branch The date of this offering memorandum is July 9, 2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Page Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Regulation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 134 The Offering . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Management . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 177 Summary Consolidated Financial and Principal Shareholders. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 183 Other Data . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Related Party Transactions . . . . . . . . . . 184 Risk Factors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 Description of Other Material Use of Proceeds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52 Indebtedness . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 187 Exchange Rate Information . . . . . . . . . . 53 Description of the Notes . . . . . . . . . . . . 206 Capitalization and Indebtedness . . . . . . . 56 Taxation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 275 Selected Consolidated Financial and Plan of Distribution . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 278 Other Data . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58 Transfer Restrictions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 283 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Ratings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 286 Financial Condition and Results of Legal Matters. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 286 Operations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 Independent Auditor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 286 Industry Overview . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 88 General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 287 Corporate Structure . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 97 Index to Consolidated Financial Business. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 99 Statements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . F-1 This offering memorandum does not constitute an offer to sell to, or a solicitation of an offer to buy from, any person in any jurisdiction to whom it is unlawful to make the offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. Neither the delivery of this offering memorandum nor any sale made hereunder shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in our affairs since the date of this offering memorandum or that the information contained in this offering memorandum is correct as of any time after that date. The following offering memorandum is not a prospectus for the purposes of the European Union's Directive 2003/71/EC (and any amendments thereto) as implemented in member states of the European Economic Area (the ''EEA''). The communication of the attached document and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the securities described therein is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the ''Financial Promotion Order'')), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or to any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as ''relevant persons''). In the United Kingdom, the securities described in the attached document are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which the attached document relates will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on the attached document or any of its contents. The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, ''MiFID II''); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC (as amended or superseded, the ''Insurance Mediation Directive'') where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended i This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

