Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the ''Relevant Period'') and the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record an increase of not less than 40% in the core profit of the Company for the Relevant Period, as compared to the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in revenue of the Group during the Relevant Period.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company is in the process of finalizing the consolidated interim results of the Group for the Relevant Period. The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary review by the management of the Company of information currently available to the Board, and is not based on any figure or information which has been audited or reviewed by the independent auditors of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the announcement of the interim results of the Group for the Relevant Period which is expected to be released in August 2019.