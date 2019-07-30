Log in
Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert

07/30/2019 | 10:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the ''Relevant Period'') and the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record an increase of not less than 40% in the core profit of the Company for the Relevant Period, as compared to the corresponding period of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in revenue of the Group during the Relevant Period.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company is in the process of finalizing the consolidated interim results of the Group for the Relevant Period. The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary review by the management of the Company of information currently available to the Board, and is not based on any figure or information which has been audited or reviewed by the independent auditors of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the announcement of the interim results of the Group for the Relevant Period which is expected to be released in August 2019.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Logan Property Holdings Company Limited

Kei Hoi Pang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kei Hoi Pang, Mr. Ji Jiande, Mr. Xiao Xu and Mr. Lai Zhuobin; the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. Kei Perenna Hoi Ting; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Ms. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca and Mr. Cai Suisheng.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Logan Property Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 14:04:02 UTC
