Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Proposed Issue of Senior Notes
07/08/2019 | 08:23pm EDT
PROPOSED ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTES
THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE
The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes.
Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to, among others, market conditions and investors' interest. The Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. As at the date of this announcement, the principal amount, the interest rate, the payment date and certain other terms and conditions of the Proposed Notes Issue are yet to be finalised. Upon finalising the terms of the Notes, it is expected that Deutsche Bank, BOC International, Barclays, China CITIC Bank International, Haitong International, Guotai Junan International, China Industrial Securities International, China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the Company will enter into the Purchase Agreement.
LISTING
Approval in-principle has been received from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and listing and quotation of the Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the offering, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) or any of their respective associated companies (if any), the Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees or the JV Subsidiary Guarantees (if any). The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.
GENERAL
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set forth below unless the context requires otherwise:
''Barclays''
|
Barclays Bank PLC
|
''Board''
|
the board of Directors
|
''BOC International''
|
BOCI Asia Limited
|
''China CITIC Bank
|
China CITIC Bank International Limited
|
International''
|
''China Industrial
|
China Industrial Securities International Brokerage Limited
|
Securities
|
International''
|
''China Minsheng
|
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch
|
Banking Corp.,
|
|
Ltd., Hong Kong
|
|
Branch''
|
''Company''
|
Logan Property Holdings Company Limited, a company
|
|
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the
|
|
shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock
|
|
Exchange
|
''Deutsche Bank''
|
Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch
|
''Directors''
|
the directors of the Company
|
''Group''
|
the Company and its subsidiaries
''Guotai Junan
|
Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited
|
International''
|
''Haitong
|
Haitong International Securities Company Limited
|
International''
|
''Hong Kong''
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
|
''JV Subsidiary
|
limited recourse guarantees given by the JV Subsidiary
|
Guarantees''
|
Guarantors on the Notes
|
''JV Subsidiary
|
certain subsidiaries of the Company, other than the Subsidiary
|
Guarantors''
|
Guarantors, that guarantee the Company's obligations under the
|
|
Notes
|
''Notes''
|
the guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
|
|
to be issued by the Company
|
''PRC''
|
the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau
|
|
Special Administrative Region and Taiwan for the purpose of
|
|
this announcement
|
''Proposed Notes
|
the proposed issue of the Notes by the Company
|
Issue''
|
''Purchase
|
the agreement proposed to be entered into by and among
|
Agreement''
|
Deutsche Bank, BOC International, Barclays, China CITIC
|
|
Bank International, Haitong International, Guotai Junan
|
|
International, China Industrial Securities International, China
|
|
Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, the
|
|
Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors in relation to the
|
|
Proposed Notes Issue
|
''Securities Act''
|
the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended
|
''SGX-ST''
|
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
|
''Stock Exchange''
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
''Subsidiary
|
the guarantees to be provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors in
|
Guarantees''
|
respect of the Notes
|
''Subsidiary
|
certain existing subsidiaries of the Company which provide
|
Guarantors''
|
guarantees for the Notes
|
''U.S. Dollars'' or
|
United States dollar(s), the lawful currency of the United States
|
''US$''
|
''United States''
|
the United States of America
|
By Order of the Board
Logan Property Holdings Company Limited
Kei Hoi Pang
Chairman
Hong Kong, 9 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kei Hoi Pang, Mr. Ji Jiande, Mr. Xiao Xu and Mr. Lai Zhuobin; the non-executive Director is Ms. Kei Perenna Hoi Ting; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Ms. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca and Mr. Cai Suisheng.
|