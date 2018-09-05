Log in
Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Operating Data for August 2018

09/05/2018 | 06:22am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA

FOR AUGUST 2018

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, the ''Group'') hereby announces that the contract sales of the Group was approximately RMB5.32 billion in August 2018, representing a year-on-year increase of 25.8%. The gross floor area of contract sales was approximately 346,000 sq.m., and the unit price of contract sales was approximately RMB15,090. For the eight months ended 31 August 2018, the contract sales was approximately RMB49.12 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 81.6%, and the gross floor area of contract sales was approximately 2,599,000 sq.m.

The above operating data is unaudited and is based on the preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Group on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. Therefore, the above monthly data is provided for investors'

reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place reliance on the information disclosed above when dealing in the securities of the Company. If in any doubt, investors are advised to seek advice from professional or financial advisors.

By Order of the Board

Logan Property Holdings Company Limited

Kei Hoi Pang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Kei Hoi Pang, Mr. Ji Jiande, Mr. Xiao Xu and Mr. Lai Zhuobin; the non-executive Director of the Company is Ms. Kei Perenna Hoi Ting; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Ms. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca and Mr. Cai Suisheng.

Logan Property Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 04:21:03 UTC
