Logan Property : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Operating Data for September 2018

UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA

FOR SEPTEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, the ''Group'') hereby announces that the contract sales of the Group was approximately RMB5.72 billion in September 2018, representing a year-on-year increase of 32.4%. The gross floor area of contract sales was approximately 384,000 sq.m., and the unit price of contract sales was approximately RMB14,715. For the nine months ended 30 September 2018, the contract sales was approximately RMB54.85 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 74.8%, and the gross floor area of contract sales was approximately 2,974,000 sq.m.

The above operating data is unaudited and is based on the preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Group on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. Therefore, the above monthly data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place reliance on the information disclosed above when dealing in the securities of the Company. If in any doubt, investors are advised to seek advice from professional or financial advisors.

