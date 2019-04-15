Log in
Logan Property : Circulars - Proposed Re-election of Retiring Directors Proposed General Mandates to Buy Back Shares Proposed General Mandate to Issue Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting

04/15/2019 | 05:08am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Logan Property Holdings Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO BUY BACK SHARES

PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited to be held at PLAZA Room, Regus Conference Centre, 35/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 11 : 00 a.m. is set out in this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. not later than 11 : 00 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019) or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if they so wish.

This circular together with the form of proxy are also published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.loganproperty.com).

16 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

1.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

2.

Proposed Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

3.

Proposed General Mandate to Buy Back Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

4.

Proposed General Mandate to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

5.

Annual General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

6.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Appendix I

-

Details of Directors Proposed For Re-election . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Appendix II

-

Explanatory Statement on Share Buy-back Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

''Annual General

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at PLAZA

Meeting''

Room, Regus Conference Centre, 35/F, Central Plaza, 18

Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 20 June

2019 at 11 : 00 a.m., or any adjournment thereof

''Articles of

the articles of association of the Company, as amended from

Association''

time to time

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Company''

Logan Property Holdings Company Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the

Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange

''Director(s)''

director(s) of the Company

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

''Issuance Mandate''

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to

allot, issue or deal with new Shares of not exceeding 20% of the

total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the

ordinary resolution

''Last Annual General

the annual general meeting of the Company held on 20 June 2018

Meeting''

''Latest Practicable

9 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

Date''

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in

this circular

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.1 each of the Company

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Share Buy-back

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to buy

Mandate''

back Shares of not exceeding 10% of the total number of Shares

in issue as at the date of passing of the ordinary resolution

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of Share(s)

''Stock Exchange''

the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Takeovers Code''

the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Mr. Kei Hoi Pang

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

Mr. Ji Jiande

P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman

Mr. Xiao Xu

KY1-1111, Cayman Islands

Mr. Lai Zhuobin

Principal Place of Business in

Non-executive Director:

Hong Kong:

Ms. Kei Perenna Hoi Ting

Unit Nos. 02-03A, Level 68

International Commerce Centre

Independent Non-executive Directors:

1 Austin Road West, Hong Kong

Mr. Zhang Huaqiao

Ms. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca

Mr. Cai Suisheng

16 April 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir/Madam,

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO BUY BACK SHARES

PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

1.INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with information in respect of certain resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting for (i) the re-election of retiring Directors; (ii) the grant of the Share Buy-back Mandate; and (iii) the grant of the Issuance Mandate and the extension of the Issuance Mandate and to give you the notice of Annual General Meeting.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Logan Property Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 09:07:03 UTC
