Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LogicMonitor Enhances AIOps Capabilities with Anomaly Detection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:42am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT and Service Providers, today announced the addition of anomaly detection to the platform’s growing artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) capabilities. This new feature was debuted to IT professionals at the company’s inaugural conference, Level Up.

“Anomaly detection is a game-changer for our customers when it comes to their monitoring experiences, and we’re excited to be sharing this advancement with so many of them in person at Level Up,” said Tej Redkar, Chief Product Officer at LogicMonitor. “With anomaly detection, our customers not only get a holistic view into the health of their monitored resources, but also the insight to dig deeper and mitigate potentially critical events.”

LogicMonitor continues to invest in AIOps with anomaly detection, which builds on the company’s dynamic topology mapping announced earlier this year. Dynamic topology mapping enables customers to automatically discover relationships between devices in their environments and provides the context needed for more advanced AIOps capabilities, such as anomaly detection.

LogicMonitor’s anomaly detection allows customers to see deviations that occur for monitored resources and compare these anomalies to key historical signals. This additional layer of intelligence helps customers better understand the expected performance of their monitored resources and identify when performance is deviating from expectations. Anomaly detection complements LogicMonitor’s existing forecasting functionality and helps customers not only better understand resource health, but also troubleshoot faster and more effectively.

“The anomaly detection graphing is very useful for troubleshooting and giving an overview of a datapoint’s actual utilization and max average trend, with any anomalous events highlighted, easily drawing the eye to occurrences out of the ordinary,” said Nick Cox, Event Management Team Leader of ANS Group.

For updates on LogicMonitor’s announcements at Level Up, follow the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter with the event hashtag, #LevelUpConf19.

About LogicMonitor®
LogicMonitor® is the leading cloud-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT. With coverage for thousands of technologies out of the box, LogicMonitor provides granular visibility into resources, services and applications across infrastructure on-premises and in the cloud. IT and DevOps teams benefit from a unified view of hybrid environments to prevent outages, shrink the time needed to resolve issues, and optimize cloud spend. LogicMonitor’s automated device and resource discovery, preconfigured alert thresholds and customizable dashboards come together to give IT teams the speed, flexibility and actionable insights required to innovate in today’s competitive markets.

Contact

LogicMonitor
Anna Lindsey
Tel: (805) 323-3901
Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aSuez partners with fracta to provide leading-edge technology to enhance pipe asset management program
GL
10:49aUNILEVER : to shut ice cream facility in Nevada, cut 300 jobs
RE
10:48aRELX : Organized Cybercrime Targets EMEA, as Mobile Delivers Risk and Reward across Region; Eighty Percent of All Transactions in the UK are from Mobile Devices, Driving Lower Attack Rates
AQ
10:48aOPTIMIZERX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 25-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:47aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of FUTURE CONTRACTS Dated 25-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:47aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INV. BANKS / INV. COS / SECURITIES COS. Dated 25-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:47aRUPALI POLYESTER : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of SYNTHETIC AND RAYON Dated 25-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:47aUNITY FOODS LTDXD : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of VANASPATI AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES Dated 25-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:47aATTOCK REFINERYXB : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of REFINERY Dated 25-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, Iran tensions mount
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
5ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About