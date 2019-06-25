LogicMonitor Enhances AIOps Capabilities with Anomaly Detection

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading SaaS-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT and Service Providers, today announced the addition of anomaly detection to the platform’s growing artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) capabilities. This new feature was debuted to IT professionals at the company’s inaugural conference, Level Up .



“Anomaly detection is a game-changer for our customers when it comes to their monitoring experiences, and we’re excited to be sharing this advancement with so many of them in person at Level Up,” said Tej Redkar, Chief Product Officer at LogicMonitor. “With anomaly detection, our customers not only get a holistic view into the health of their monitored resources, but also the insight to dig deeper and mitigate potentially critical events.”

LogicMonitor continues to invest in AIOps with anomaly detection, which builds on the company’s dynamic topology mapping announced earlier this year. Dynamic topology mapping enables customers to automatically discover relationships between devices in their environments and provides the context needed for more advanced AIOps capabilities, such as anomaly detection.

LogicMonitor’s anomaly detection allows customers to see deviations that occur for monitored resources and compare these anomalies to key historical signals. This additional layer of intelligence helps customers better understand the expected performance of their monitored resources and identify when performance is deviating from expectations. Anomaly detection complements LogicMonitor’s existing forecasting functionality and helps customers not only better understand resource health, but also troubleshoot faster and more effectively.

“The anomaly detection graphing is very useful for troubleshooting and giving an overview of a datapoint’s actual utilization and max average trend, with any anomalous events highlighted, easily drawing the eye to occurrences out of the ordinary,” said Nick Cox, Event Management Team Leader of ANS Group.

For updates on LogicMonitor’s announcements at Level Up, follow the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter with the event hashtag, #LevelUpConf19.

About LogicMonitor®

LogicMonitor® is the leading cloud-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT. With coverage for thousands of technologies out of the box, LogicMonitor provides granular visibility into resources, services and applications across infrastructure on-premises and in the cloud. IT and DevOps teams benefit from a unified view of hybrid environments to prevent outages, shrink the time needed to resolve issues, and optimize cloud spend. LogicMonitor’s automated device and resource discovery, preconfigured alert thresholds and customizable dashboards come together to give IT teams the speed, flexibility and actionable insights required to innovate in today’s competitive markets.

