LogicMonitor Strengthens Leadership Team With Three Executive Hires

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading SaaS-based performance monitoring platform for Enterprise IT and Managed Service Providers, today announced the appointment of three key executives across operations, product and finance to strengthen its leadership. These appointments follow a period of strong growth and an investment by Vista Equity Partners in 2018. LogicMonitor’s expanded leadership team will support rapid, ongoing expansion across the company.



“The infusion of strong leaders within our organization has given us a firm foundation to help accelerate our global growth initiatives,” said Kevin McGibben, CEO of LogicMonitor. “These individuals bring the best mix of skills and experience necessary to scale our business and bring our world-class monitoring platform to a wider audience.”

New appointments to LogicMonitor’s leadership team include:

Brandon Holden, Chief Operating Officer: As COO, Brandon is responsible for customer success, professional services and customer support. He comes to LogicMonitor from Accruent, where he was Executive Vice President of Operations. Brandon previously held leadership roles at ForcePoint, Dell and Deutsche Bank. He served in the U.S. Army as a Field Artillery Officer and earned a Bronze Star serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Brandon earned his bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

As COO, Brandon is responsible for customer success, professional services and customer support. He comes to LogicMonitor from Accruent, where he was Executive Vice President of Operations. Brandon previously held leadership roles at ForcePoint, Dell and Deutsche Bank. He served in the U.S. Army as a Field Artillery Officer and earned a Bronze Star serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Brandon earned his bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and his MBA from Harvard Business School. Tejaswi Redkar, Chief Product Officer: Tej’s mission as CPO is to build the most extensible, comprehensive and intelligent infrastructure monitoring platform in the world. He has more than 20 years of experience building enterprise software for companies like Microsoft, VMWare and AppDynamics. His most recent milestone was architecting Cisco’s $3.7 billion acquisition of AppDynamics.

Tej’s mission as CPO is to build the most extensible, comprehensive and intelligent infrastructure monitoring platform in the world. He has more than 20 years of experience building enterprise software for companies like Microsoft, VMWare and AppDynamics. His most recent milestone was architecting Cisco’s $3.7 billion acquisition of AppDynamics. Ziad Fanous, Chief Financial Officer: As CFO, Ziad oversees LogicMonitor’s global financial activities to help expand and scale the business. Ziad comes to LogicMonitor with over 25 years of experience in the technology, digital marketing and manufacturing industries. He was most recently Chief Financial Officer of PeopleAdmin, a leader in education talent management solutions.

About LogicMonitor®

LogicMonitor® is the leading cloud-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT. With coverage for thousands of technologies out of the box, LogicMonitor provides granular visibility into resources, services and applications across infrastructure on-premises and in the cloud. IT and DevOps teams benefit from a unified view of hybrid environments to prevent outages, shrink the time needed to resolve issues, and optimize cloud spend. LogicMonitor’s automated device and resource discovery, preconfigured alert thresholds and customizable dashboards come together to give IT teams the speed, flexibility and actionable insights required to innovate in today’s competitive markets.

Contact

LogicMonitor

Anna Lindsey

Tel: (805) 323-3901

Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com