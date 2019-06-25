Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LogicMonitor Welcomes IT Professionals to Inaugural Level Up Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:39am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor is expanding what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them with seamless infrastructure monitoring. Today the company welcomed IT professionals to its inaugural Level Up conference at the Fairmont in Austin to share this vision and discuss how monitoring is shaping the information revolution.

Level Up’s two-day agenda features keynotes and breakout sessions from LogicMonitor executives and customers, as well as industry experts from leading organizations like Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, BigPanda and 451 Research. Attendees will also have opportunities to network with other IT professionals, coming away with useful skills and actionable insights to take their monitoring to the next level and advance their businesses.

At Level Up, LogicMonitor is also recognizing customers who have used monitoring to unlock new pathways to growth with inaugural customer awards. The following customers were selected by a panel of LogicMonitor leaders in recognition of their commitment and innovation:

  • MSP of the Year, Agio Technology: Agio has collaborated with LogicMonitor to develop innovative new datasources to serve the custom needs of its client base, empowering the firm to deliver more value to its customers by fully maximizing the capabilities of the platform.
  • Champion Award, Ted Baker: Ted Baker has fully embraced the LogicMonitor platform, implementing the technology across the organization and deriving value from it with many unique use cases for true business impact.

“Level Up is an incredible opportunity for us to engage with customers - whether they’ve been with us on this journey from the beginning or they’re just now learning what the LogicMonitor platform has to offer,” said Kevin McGibben, CEO at LogicMonitor. “Our customers have long been asking for an opportunity like this, and we hope they leave Level Up with the confidence to focus less on problem-solving and more on evolution, enabled through monitoring.”

Follow the Level Up conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter with the event hashtag, #LevelUpConf19.

About LogicMonitor®
LogicMonitor® is the leading cloud-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT. With coverage for thousands of technologies out of the box, LogicMonitor provides granular visibility into resources, services and applications across infrastructure on-premises and in the cloud. IT and DevOps teams benefit from a unified view of hybrid environments to prevent outages, shrink the time needed to resolve issues, and optimize cloud spend. LogicMonitor’s automated device and resource discovery, preconfigured alert thresholds and customizable dashboards come together to give IT teams the speed, flexibility and actionable insights required to innovate in today’s competitive markets.

Contact

LogicMonitor
Anna Lindsey
Tel: (805) 323-3901
Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aT. ROWE PRICE : Baby Boomer Women Significantly Lag Baby Boomer Men In 401(K) Savings
PU
10:51aSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Announcement – Clarification ref. Court decision on Oltchim – 25 June 2019
PU
10:51aJune Yields Two Best Workplace Awards for Clark Nuber PS
BU
10:50aUNILEVER : to shut ice cream facility in Nevada, cut 300 jobs
RE
10:50aSuez partners with fracta to provide leading-edge technology to enhance pipe asset management program
GL
10:48aRELX : Organized Cybercrime Targets EMEA, as Mobile Delivers Risk and Reward across Region; Eighty Percent of All Transactions in the UK are from Mobile Devices, Driving Lower Attack Rates
AQ
10:48aOPTIMIZERX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 25-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:47aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of FUTURE CONTRACTS Dated 25-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:47aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INV. BANKS / INV. COS / SECURITIES COS. Dated 25-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, Iran tensions mount
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
5ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About