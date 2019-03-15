Logicalis : Honored as Veeam Growth Partner of the Year, North America

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, has been selected as the 2018 Growth Partner of the Year, North America, by Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management™. The fourth annual awards program recognizes North America Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam Availability solutions to their customers, but also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education, and a true Veeam strategy incorporated into their business.

Veeam recognized Logicalis as Veeam Growth Partner of the Year, North America, for demonstrating the most progress, growth and dedication for the Veeam business. This is Logicalis' second partner recognition by Veeam, underscoring the continued relationship between the two industry leaders.

"Our consultative approach to IT services focuses on our customers and puts their needs first," said Mike Houghton, President, Logicalis U.S. "Veeam's comprehensive suite of enterprise solutions helps our team address customer needs across our key verticals. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Veeam, working together to provide the highest level of service, and top-tier cloud storage and management solutions to help our customers' grow their businesses."

"We are excited to recognize and honor Logicalis as the Veeam Growth Partner of the Year," said Kevin Rooney, Vice President of Channels, Americas, at Veeam. "Our partnerships have proven invaluable to our consistent and profitable growth over the past decade, and Logicalis is an example of that – a true collaboration driving towards mutual success. Their commitment to Veeam, coupled with a desire to deliver the best backup and availability solutions in the industry, have made a significant impact. I applaud Logicalis for their loyalty and service to our joint customers, and ensuring the availability of their applications and data."

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international multi-skilled solution provider providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

Our customers span industries and geographical regions; and our focus is to engage in the dynamics of our customers' vertical markets; including financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, and apply the skills of our 5,700 employees in modernizing key digital pillars; data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization.

We are the advocates for our customers for some of the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, CA Technologies, NetApp, Microsoft, Oracle, VMware and ServiceNow.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of $1.6 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4 billion.

Follow Logicalis: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicalis-honored-as-veeam-growth-partner-of-the-year-north-america-300812666.html

SOURCE Logicalis