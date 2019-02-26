Logicalis : Named a Cisco IoT Authorization Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announced it is among the first to achieve Cisco IoT Authorization Partner status. This designation enables Logicalis to bring new technologies and architectures to market to help its customers embrace digital transformation.

"This status perfectly demonstrates Logicalis' ability to implement simple, secure and scalable end-to-end IoT solutions based on architectures and open standards that integrate with third-party legacy equipment," said Vince DeLuca, CEO, Logicalis U.S. "As a Cisco Global Gold partner and now an IoT Authorization Partner, this reinforces our commitment to our customers not just at a local level, but globally."

To earn recognition as a Cisco IoT Authorization partner, companies must have a set number of employees with experience delivering IoT solutions. They are also required to have completed rigorous role-based training and passed exams in IoT disciplines. Cisco introduced its IoT partner authorization in November 2018 at the Cisco Partner Summit and officially launched the program last month.

"This recognition is a win not only for Logicalis, but also for our customers who are looking to advance digital transformation initiatives in their organizations," said Mike Houghton, CSO, Logicalis. "We have transformed our sales techniques to be aligned vertically, and IoT is integral to this. Combining this specialized approach with the Cisco IoT Authorization will further bolster our ability to provide our customers with the best and most IoT customized solutions."

To learn more about how Logicalis is working with Cisco to provide robust, reliable and cost effective solutions to meet customer's organizational needs, visit http://www.logicalis.com/our-partners/Logicalis-and-Cisco/

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international multi-skilled solution provider providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

Our customers span industries and geographical regions; and our focus is to engage in the dynamics of our customers' vertical markets; including financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, and apply the skills of our 5,700 employees in modernizing key digital pillars; data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization.

We are the advocates for our customers for some of the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, CA Technologies, NetApp, Microsoft, Oracle, VMware and ServiceNow.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of $1.6 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4 billion.

