Logicalis : Ranks Among Top 20 Managed Services Providers in the World

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its continued success in managed services, Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, ranks among the world's most forward-thinking, elite managed service providers (MSPs), according to the Channel Futures 12th annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings.

The MSP 501 is the first, largest and most comprehensive ranking of managed service providers worldwide. This year, Channel Futures received a record number of submissions from around the globe.

"At Logicalis, our teams have worked hard to build our offerings and provide the best customized solutions for customers across all of our key verticals," said Mike Houghton, President, Logicalis U.S. "We believe in the power of partnership, which we emphasize daily through our customer-centric approach. This award underscores our employees' dedication to being a trusted technology partner for all of our customers as they build and maintain a secure, efficient digital future. We are honored by this recognition and look forward to continuing our customer partnerships, leveraging our IT solutions expertise with their end goals in mind."

Winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at Channel Partners Evolution, held Sept. 9-12, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

"The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry," says Kris Blackmon, Content Director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MSP 501 program. "As the MSP 501 Community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

Background

The 2019 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 31, 2019. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international multi-skilled solution provider providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

Our customers span industries and geographical regions; and our focus is to engage in the dynamics of our customers' vertical markets; including financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, and apply the skills of our 5,700 employees in modernizing key digital pillars; data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization.

We are the advocates for our customers for some of the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, CA Technologies, NetApp, Microsoft, Oracle, VMware and ServiceNow.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of $1.6 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4 billion.

