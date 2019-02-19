Logistics Property Co. Acquires Accretive Parcel in Kenosha, Wis.

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC), a logistics real estate platform
focused on the acquisition, development and management of
state-of-the-art logistics properties in key North American markets,
today announces the acquisition of 106 acres of land 50 miles north of
Chicago, Ill. in Kenosha, Wis. This is the third site that LPC has
recently closed on in Kenosha. The project sits just west of I-94, one
of the most trafficked thoroughfares in the region connecting Detroit,
Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, and Minneapolis.
The logistics and distribution development site is located northwest of
94 Logistics Park Phase I (announced
on October 31, 2018) and across 128th Street from the under
construction Uline distribution center. The site is also located between
two full four-way interchanges on I-94. It is in close proximity to a 1
million square foot Amazon
fulfillment and sortation center and just six miles south of the $10
billion Foxconn manufacturing facility.
“Now that we’re in play in southeast Wisconsin, activity at 94 Logistics
Park is fantastic,” said Aaron
Martell, LPC’s Executive Vice President – Midwest Region. “Spec.
inventory often leads to build-to-suits, so we wanted to be able to
accommodate activity for users larger than 750,000 square feet.”
The 106-acre parcel will support three buildings totaling 1.7 million
square feet. The largest building will be able to accommodate users
seeking 1 million square feet. LPC will have 225 acres under control in
Kenosha consisting of over 3.5 million buildable square feet.
LPC anticipates closing on additional properties in the Midwest,
Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas and Washington as part of a development
pipeline exceeding 20 million square feet. The company is targeting
leading industrial markets across the U.S. with strong population
demographics and significant in-place infrastructure.
About Logistics Property Co.
Logistics
Property Company, LLC (LPC) is a logistics real estate platform
focused on the acquisition, development and management of
state-of-the-art logistics properties in key North American markets. The
management team of LPC partnered with Macquarie Capital Real Estate
Investments (MREI) on the formation of the platform. LPC currently
manages properties in key logistics markets including Chicago, Dallas,
Houston and Seattle-Tacoma with an estimated end-value of over $1.25
billion. Headquartered in Chicago, LPC has offices in Atlanta, Dallas,
Houston, and Los Angeles with office openings slated for Seattle,
Philadelphia and Miami.
