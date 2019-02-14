Logistics Property Co. Celebrates with Make-A-Wish®

Corporate growth is on track and Make-A-Wish® campaign exceeds target by five times

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC), a logistics real estate platform focused on the acquisition, development and management of state-of-the-art logistics properties in key North American markets, celebrated the company’s first anniversary by giving back.

Jim Martell, CEO, Logistics Property Co., Stephanie Springs, CEO, Make-A-Wish Illinois, Aaron Martel, EVP – Midwest Region, Logistics Property Co., and Heather Simpson, Chief Development Officer, Make-A-Wish Illinois celebrate Logistics Property Co.'s first anniversary with a donation to support five wishes. (Photo: Business Wire)

The seasoned commercial real estate team, led by LPC’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Martell and several regional Executive Vice Presidents strategically located across the U.S., was joined by approximately 100 of its closest friends, colleagues, partners and associates, as they celebrated LPC’s first anniversary benefiting Make-A-Wish® Illinois at TAO Chicago's exquisite Lotus Garden Lounge on Jan. 17, 2019.

LPC initially set out to raise $10,000 to grant one child a wish – $5,000 from its community to be matched by $5,000 from LPC. However, with everyone’s generous support, it raised $50,000 – $25,000 from its community matched by $25,000 from LPC – which will help grant five children's wishes. In addition, LPC helped educate attendees about the impact of a wish and encouraged them to refer any children facing a critical illness.

“The LPC team and I are delighted to celebrate our first anniversary with such an outstanding group of friends, investors, partners and associates,” said Jim Martell. “We’re beyond thrilled with the result of our Make-A-Wish® campaign and the generosity of our community to support this remarkable cause.”

“When we formed LPC a year ago, we announced we’re seeking to grow our business to more than $5 billion of properties under management over the next five years to become a leading developer and operator of logistics facilities and occupancy solutions in North America,” Martell added. “So I’m also pleased to report we’re on our way with properties in Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Seattle-Tacoma with an estimated end-value of over $1.25 billion.”

Make-A-Wish® has known anecdotally about the transformational power of a wish, and now a first-of-its-kind study is opening the door to the possibilities of medical and financial benefits. In fiscal year 2018, Make-A-Wish® Illinois granted nearly 800 wishes, however more than 1,200 children in Illinois are diagnosed with a critical illness each year. So LPC is thrilled to raise awareness of the life-changing experience of a wish and help bridge this gap to make every eligible child's wish come true.

“We know that wishes can be truly transformational for a wish kid and make a tangible, lasting impact,” said Stephanie Springs, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Illinois. “We are grateful for this support from Logistics Property Company as the proceeds from their event will help to make sure that Illinois children with critical illnesses can experience the hope and strength a life-changing wish can provide.”

A few of the facts:

Why do wishes matter? When children are battling a critical illness, so much of normal childhood is taken away from them. A wish is something that gives kids the opportunity to look outside their illness — it restores a sense of childhood back to the child and normalcy back to the family. Doctors, nurses and other health professionals say, the wish experience works in concert with medicine to make their patients feel better emotionally and even physically. This is why wishes matter. Let's grant more local wishes, together.

Who is eligible? A child with a critical illness who has reached the age of 2½ and is younger than 18 at the time of referral is potentially eligible for a wish. After a child is referred, Make-A-Wish ® will work with the treating physician to determine the child's eligibility for a wish, i.e. suffering from a progressive, degenerative or malignant condition currently placing the child's life in jeopardy. Make-A-Wish ® America’s vision is to grant one wish to every eligible child. While more than 15,300 wishes were granted across the United States last year alone, this reached only half of the eligible children diagnosed with a critical illness. Make-A-Wish ® Illinois is aware of 1,200 eligible children in our state, but only 800 were referred.

Who can refer a child?

Make-A-Wish ® accepts referrals from: Children being treated for a critical illness Parents or legal guardians Medical professionals (typically a doctor, nurse, social worker or child-life specialist) Family members with detailed knowledge of the child's medical condition

About Logistics Property Co.

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is a logistics real estate platform focused on the acquisition, development and management of state-of-the-art logistics properties in key North American markets. The management team of LPC partnered with Macquarie Capital Real Estate Investments (MREI) on the formation of the platform. LPC currently manages properties in key logistics markets including Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Seattle-Tacoma with an estimated end-value of over $1.25 billion. Headquartered in Chicago, LPC has offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles with office openings slated for Seattle, Philadelphia and Miami.

About Make-A-Wish® Illinois

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Since being founded locally in 1985, Make-A-Wish Illinois has granted more than 15,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish® with children in all areas of the state. To recommend a child or learn more, visit illinois.wish.org/refer or call +1 800 978 9474.

