Logistics Property Co. Celebrates with Make-A-Wish®

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC), a logistics real estate platform
focused on the acquisition, development and management of
state-of-the-art logistics properties in key North American markets,
celebrated the company’s first anniversary by giving back.
Jim Martell, CEO, Logistics Property Co., Stephanie Springs, CEO, Make-A-Wish Illinois, Aaron Martel, EVP – Midwest Region, Logistics Property Co., and Heather Simpson, Chief Development Officer, Make-A-Wish Illinois celebrate Logistics Property Co.'s first anniversary with a donation to support five wishes. (Photo: Business Wire)
The seasoned commercial real estate team, led by LPC’s Chief Executive
Officer, Jim Martell and several regional Executive Vice Presidents
strategically located across the U.S., was joined by approximately 100
of its closest friends, colleagues, partners and associates, as they
celebrated LPC’s first anniversary benefiting Make-A-Wish®
Illinois at TAO Chicago's exquisite Lotus Garden Lounge on Jan. 17, 2019.
LPC initially set out to raise $10,000 to grant one child a wish –
$5,000 from its community to be matched by $5,000 from LPC. However,
with everyone’s generous support, it raised $50,000 – $25,000 from its
community matched by $25,000 from LPC – which will help grant five
children's wishes. In addition, LPC helped educate attendees about the
impact of a wish and encouraged them to refer any children facing a
critical illness.
“The LPC team and I are delighted to celebrate our first anniversary
with such an outstanding group of friends, investors, partners and
associates,” said Jim Martell. “We’re beyond thrilled with the result of
our Make-A-Wish® campaign and the generosity of our community
to support this remarkable cause.”
“When we formed LPC a year ago, we announced we’re seeking to grow our
business to more than $5 billion of properties under management over the
next five years to become a leading developer and operator of logistics
facilities and occupancy solutions in North America,” Martell added. “So
I’m also pleased to report we’re on our way with properties in Chicago,
Dallas, Houston and Seattle-Tacoma with an estimated end-value of over
$1.25 billion.”
Make-A-Wish® has known anecdotally about the transformational
power of a wish, and now a first-of-its-kind
study is opening the door to the possibilities of medical and financial
benefits. In fiscal year 2018, Make-A-Wish® Illinois granted
nearly 800 wishes, however more than 1,200 children in Illinois are
diagnosed with a critical illness each year. So LPC is thrilled to raise
awareness of the life-changing experience of a wish and help bridge this
gap to make every eligible child's wish come true.
“We know that wishes can be truly transformational for a wish kid and
make a tangible, lasting impact,” said Stephanie Springs, Chief
Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Illinois. “We are grateful for this
support from Logistics Property Company as the proceeds from their event
will help to make sure that Illinois children with critical illnesses
can experience the hope and strength a life-changing wish can provide.”
A few of the facts:
-
Why do wishes matter?
-
When children are battling a critical illness, so much of normal
childhood is taken away from them. A wish is something that gives
kids the opportunity to look outside their illness — it restores a
sense of childhood back to the child and normalcy back to the
family.
-
Doctors, nurses and other health professionals say, the wish
experience works in concert with medicine to make their patients
feel better emotionally and even physically. This is why wishes
matter. Let's grant more local wishes, together.
-
Who is eligible?
-
A child with a critical illness who has reached the age of 2½ and
is younger than 18 at the time of referral is potentially eligible
for a wish.
-
After a child is referred, Make-A-Wish® will work with
the treating physician to determine the child's eligibility for a
wish, i.e. suffering from a progressive, degenerative or malignant
condition currently placing the child's life in jeopardy.
-
Make-A-Wish® America’s vision is to grant one wish to
every eligible child. While more than 15,300 wishes were granted
across the United States last year alone, this reached only half
of the eligible children diagnosed with a critical illness.
-
Make-A-Wish® Illinois is aware of 1,200 eligible
children in our state, but only 800 were referred.
-
Who can refer a child?
Make-A-Wish® accepts
referrals from:
-
Children being treated for a critical illness
-
Parents or legal guardians
-
Medical professionals (typically a doctor, nurse, social worker or
child-life specialist)
-
Family members with detailed knowledge of the child's medical
condition
About Logistics Property Co.
Logistics
Property Company, LLC (LPC) is a logistics real estate platform
focused on the acquisition, development and management of
state-of-the-art logistics properties in key North American markets. The
management team of LPC partnered with Macquarie Capital Real Estate
Investments (MREI) on the formation of the platform. LPC currently
manages properties in key logistics markets including Chicago, Dallas,
Houston and Seattle-Tacoma with an estimated end-value of over $1.25
billion. Headquartered in Chicago, LPC has offices in Atlanta, Dallas,
Houston, and Los Angeles with office openings slated for Seattle,
Philadelphia and Miami.
About Make-A-Wish® Illinois
Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with
critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life
because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey.
Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical
and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Since being
founded locally in 1985, Make-A-Wish Illinois has granted more than
15,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish®
with children in all areas of the state. To recommend a child or
learn more, visit illinois.wish.org/refer or call +1 800 978 9474.
