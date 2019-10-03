Log in
Logistics Property Co. : Continues to Drive Development in the Midwest with a Top Commercial Real Estate Recruit

10/03/2019

LPC is led by a diverse and seasoned management team that averages over 25 years of experience and has developed more than 125 million square feet

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC), a logistics real estate platform focused on the acquisition, development and management of state-of-the-art logistics properties in key North American markets, today announces the addition of Wil Freve, an experienced commercial real estate professional, to its growing team.

Based in Chicago as Senior Vice President, Development Management – Midwest Region, Mr. Freve is responsible for the planning, design, and management of both speculative and build-to-suit industrial projects for the Midwest Region. This includes oversight of all land due diligence, entitlements, design, and construction activities. Wil has an extensive background in commercial development, having entitled and developed more than 17 million square feet of commercial space across the country including nearly 10 million square feet in the Chicago Market. He has managed developments from project feasibility stages through final construction and close out.

“We’re lucky and thankful to have Wil aboard,” said Aaron Martell, LPC’s Executive Vice President – Midwest Region. “He’s developed a lot of big-time projects around the country and his experience is invaluable.”

Prior to joining LPC, Wil served as a Vice President, Project and Development Services for Jones Lang LaSalle, where he provided comprehensive project management services for warehouse, manufacturing, and aviation projects. Before this Wil spent nearly 18 years at Duke Realty Corporation overseeing land acquisition and entitlements, as well as business park infrastructure design and construction for multiple US markets. He was also an integral member of a team that oversaw the acquisition and disposition of several portfolios with values of more than one billion dollars.

“LPC has an experienced, highly-skilled team, an entrepreneurial culture and a solid, growing pipeline,” said Mr. Freve. “I’m excited to transition back to a development role and LPC provides a rare opportunity to be part of a dynamic, growth-oriented real estate platform.”

The company is targeting leading industrial markets across the U.S. with strong population demographics and significant in-place infrastructure. It currently has six active projects in the Midwest:

  • Swift & Lake, Addison, Illinois;
  • 94 Logistics Park, Kenosha, Wisconsin;
  • LogiPark 57-80, Country Club Hills, Illinois;
  • Brewster Creek Logistics Park, Bartlett, Illinois;
  • 3711 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois; and
  • 550 Center Avenue, Carol Stream, Illinois.

LPC anticipates closing on additional properties in the East, Midwest and the Pacific Northwest in the near term, as part of a development pipeline of approximately 20 million square feet.

About Logistics Property Co.

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is a logistics real estate platform focused on the acquisition, development and management of state-of-the-art logistics properties in key North American markets. The management team of LPC partnered with MIRA Real Estate (Macquarie) on the formation of the platform. LPC currently manages properties in key logistics markets including Dallas, Houston, Chicago and Seattle-Tacoma with an estimated end-value of over $1.25 billion. Headquartered in Chicago, LPC has offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle with office openings slated for Philadelphia and Miami. For further information, please visit logisticspropco.com and follow us @logisticspropco.

 


