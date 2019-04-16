Logistics Property Co. Signs 1.1 Million Square Foot Lease with Iconic American CPG Manufacturer in Class-A DFW Logistics Park

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC), a logistics real estate platform
focused on the acquisition, development and management of
state-of-the-art logistics properties in key North American markets,
today announces its continued success and growth in the Dallas market
with a 1.1 million square foot lease at Southport Logistics Park
(Southport), a 252-acre master-planned logistics destination within the
South Dallas submarket of Dallas-Fort Worth, Tx.
Lynn Reich, SIOR, CCIM Executive Vice President, Colliers International, Jim Martell, Chief Executive Officer, Logistics Property Company, LLC and Suzanne Serino, Vice President, Colliers International
At full build-out, Southport will house over 3.55 million square feet of
Class-A industrial space comprising four buildings:
-
400,000 square foot cross-docked facility fully leased to an operating
subsidiary of a Fortune 100 eCommerce retailer;
-
1.1 million square foot cross-docked facility fully leased to an
iconic American consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturer;
-
1.2 million square foot speculative build-to-suit; and
-
850,000 square foot speculative build-to-suit.
“We’re excited to announce Southport Logistics Park’s first two
state-of-the-art logistics facilities are now 100 per cent leased,” said Kent
Newsom, LPC’s Executive Vice President – South Region.
CBRE’s Dallas-Fort Worth heavy hitters, Kacy
Jones, Senior Vice President, CBRE, and John
Hendricks, Vice President, CBRE, represented the landlord in the
brokerage of the 1.1 million square foot industrial building located at
1200 Fulghum Road.
Colliers International’s seasoned industrial real estate professionals Allen
Gump, SIOR, CCIM Executive Vice President – Dallas, Lynn
Reich, SIOR, CCIM Executive Vice President – Chicago, and Suzanne
Serino, Vice President – Chicago represented the tenant.
“We have had the opportunity to work with our client on many projects
over the years. They are an amazing group that executes a strategy
within prescribed parameters allowing us to be a good partner,” said Ms.
Reich. “In addition, LPC was responsive and collaborative from financial
structure to construction modifications and lease negotiations.”
This lease represents a win-win-win for LPC, its brokers and its tenant.
It also underpins LPC’s values, known as our DNA. Expertise, diligence
and value are the operating philosophies that guide our internal conduct
as well as relationships with our customers, partners, and shareholders.
“The CBRE and Colliers International teams were both an absolute delight
to work with,” said Mr. Newsom. “Moreover, LPC prides itself on paying
100 per cent of Colliers International’s commission within days of the
lease execution.”
LPC’s business model allows for further expansion of Southport Logistics
Park, and it’s delighted to be currently marketing Phase III, a 1.2
million square foot speculative build-to-suit pad. Located one mile east
of Interstate 45 and the Union Pacific Intermodal, and five miles south
of Interstate 20, Southport offers tenants a premier logistics location
within Dallas-Fort Worth.
Less than 48 hours from every major market in North America, with four
major interstates, three major railroads, Dallas is where all roads lead
from, the perfect logistics and manufacturing center for all types of
operations, big or small, according to the City of Dallas Office of
Economic Development.
LPC anticipates closing on additional properties in Pennsylvania, Texas,
the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest in the near term, as part of a
development pipeline of approximately 20 million square feet. The
company is targeting leading industrial markets across the U.S. with
strong population demographics and significant in-place infrastructure.
About Logistics Property Co.
Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is a logistics real estate
platform focused on the acquisition, development and management of
state-of-the-art logistics properties in key North American markets. The
management team of LPC partnered with MIRA Real Estate on the formation
of the platform. LPC currently manages properties in key logistics
markets including Dallas, Houston, Chicago and Seattle-Tacoma with an
estimated end-value of over $1.25 billion. Headquartered in Chicago, LPC
has offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles with office
openings slated for Philadelphia, Miami and Seattle. For further
information, please visit logisticspropco.com
and follow us @logisticspropco.
