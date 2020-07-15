 Logz.io Named Leader and Earns #1 Ranking in G2's Summer 2020 Momentum Grid Report for Log Analysis

Momentum Ranking Emphasizes Customer Satisfaction and Observability Leadership across G2’s Grids for Log Analysis, SIEM, Cloud and Infrastructure Monitoring

Logz.io, the leading cloud-native observability platform for modern DevOps teams, today announced its recognition as a Leader and the #1 ranked solution provider in G2's Summer 2020 Momentum Grid Report for Log Analysis. The top ranking and validation from G2, one of the world’s leading technology marketplaces, reflects Logz.io’s emerging leadership and innovation in the cloud monitoring and observability space.

According to G2, the Grid report was created to be a “benchmark for product comparison and market trend analysis.” In order to accurately and objectively analyze market leaders, G2 uses an algorithm based on a combination of customer reviews, as well as a company’s social presence. With a strong commitment to the evolving needs of open source-centric engineering and DevOps professionals, Logz.io’s number one placement in the Momentum report reinforces the company’s community-oriented approach to product development and innovation, and an unwavering commitment to customer success.

Logz.io’s Cloud Observability platform enables engineers to use market leading open source tools without the complexity of operating, managing, and scaling them. Logz.io’s reviews and rankings on G2 represent a breadth of capabilities and offerings across Log Management, Infrastructure Monitoring, and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management). Recent customer reviews highlight the Logz.io platform’s ease of use and implementation, robust enterprise alerting, MTTR-reducing insight features, cost data management capabilities and commitment to timely and effective technical customer support.

A snapshot of recent Logz.io customer feedback on G2 includes:

"The user interface is easy to use, and to narrow down problems while troubleshooting customer issues. Logz.io is a key tool that my support team uses on a daily basis." - Eric H

“(Logz.io) has been a great solution for helping us monitor production issues and track events across our infrastructure. What I like best is the high degree of customization available, fast search speed, and not sure I've seen any downtime from them." - Katherine N

“One of the best things about Logz.io is how in depth it allows me to be. If I want to create a simple visual, I can. And anytime I want to create a super complex deep visual, I can also do this. Any time I get stuck I have an instant way to communicate with support. They are immediately responsive, and even get back within a few minutes no matter what timezone or time of night I send a message.” - Milan S

“As a customer-obsessed organization, we’re thrilled to be named the Leader in G2’s Summer 2020 Momentum grid for Log Analysis,” says Tomer Levy, Co-Founder and CEO of Logz.io. “Our team is dedicated to developing the leading open source-based cloud monitoring and observability platform, but we also take great pride in having one of the most committed and knowledgeable customer support and success organizations in the industry.”

In addition to the Log Analysis Momentum Grid, Logz.io ranked in the top five for over 20 different G2 Summer observability market reports, including first place on the Mid-Market Usability Index for Log Analysis and first place on the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Implementation Index. In addition, the recently launched Infrastructure Monitoring product was ranked highly on G2’s Usability Index for Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring, reflecting significant adoption and ease-of-use.

For more information on Logz.io’s open source observability platform and services, read the company’s G2 Review Page and customer case studies.

About Logz.io

Logz.io is the leading cloud-native observability platform that enables engineers to use the best open source tools in the market without the complexity of operating, managing, and scaling them. Logz.io offers three products: Log Management built on ELK, Infrastructure Monitoring based on Grafana, and an ELK-based Cloud SIEM. These are offered as fully managed, integrated cloud services designed to help engineers monitor, troubleshoot and secure their distributed cloud workloads more effectively. Engineering driven companies like Siemens, Turner Broadcasting, and Unity use Logz.io to simplify monitoring and security workflows, increasing developer productivity, reducing time to resolve issues, and increasing the performance and security of their mission-critical applications.

