Lohman Econometrics : Enters an Exclusive Software License Agreement for Its Warehouse_41 Analytics Platform

Lohman Econometrics is pleased to announce that it has entered an exclusive software license agreement for its newly developed Warehouse_41 analytics platform. The licensee, a well-established asset management firm that has requested as part of the agreement a clause that its identity remain confidential, has had a working relationship with Lohman Econometrics for thirty years. As announced in September 2017, Warehouse_41 has been under development as a commercial offering of what had been purely an internal, proprietary set of analytics for global financial markets and macroeconomic conditions.

"When we announced our decision to bring Warehouse_41 to market as a commercial offering, I had no idea what the response might be," said John Lohman, CEO. "Fifteen months and over 50,000 lines of code later, I'm very proud of what we've created and agreements like this confirm that we're on the right track. Our partner in this announcement was also our partner in alpha testing."

The exclusivity is for 24 months and covers proprietary variables, models, and indicators, as well as certain data processing methodologies and time series frequency conversions. "It’s important to realize that we aren’t recycling the same product from an exclusive agreement to commercially available and back to exclusivity. We are building a completely new product with Warehouse. What’s involved in this agreement is a very small component of a very sophisticated and powerful platform," Lohman said.

Lohman Econometrics continues to develop the Warehouse_41 platform as originally envisioned and outlined in September 2017. "We have a very powerful list of beta participants and rolling that out will be the next major milestone," said Lohman.

