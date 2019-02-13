Lohman Econometrics : Enters an Exclusive Software License Agreement for Its Warehouse_41 Analytics Platform

Lohman Econometrics is pleased to announce that it has entered an
exclusive software license agreement for its newly developed Warehouse_41
analytics platform. The licensee, a well-established asset
management firm that has requested as part of the agreement a clause
that its identity remain confidential, has had a working relationship
with Lohman Econometrics for thirty years. As announced in September
2017, Warehouse_41 has been under development as a commercial
offering of what had been purely an internal, proprietary set of
analytics for global financial markets and macroeconomic conditions.
"When we announced our decision to bring Warehouse_41 to
market as a commercial offering, I had no idea what the response might
be," said John Lohman, CEO. "Fifteen months and over 50,000 lines of
code later, I'm very proud of what we've created and agreements like
this confirm that we're on the right track. Our partner in this
announcement was also our partner in alpha testing."
The exclusivity is for 24 months and covers proprietary variables,
models, and indicators, as well as certain data processing methodologies
and time series frequency conversions. "It’s important to realize that
we aren’t recycling the same product from an exclusive agreement to
commercially available and back to exclusivity. We are building a
completely new product with Warehouse. What’s involved in this
agreement is a very small component of a very sophisticated and powerful
platform," Lohman said.
Lohman Econometrics continues to develop the Warehouse_41
platform as originally envisioned and outlined in September 2017. "We
have a very powerful list of beta participants and rolling that out will
be the next major milestone," said Lohman.
