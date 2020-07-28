Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lojas Americanas : 14/Jul - Material Fact - 07/14/20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT

LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME nº 33.014.556/0001-96

NIRE: 33.300.028.170

Rua Sacadura Cabral, nº 102 - Saúde

CEP 20081-902 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ

MATERIAL FACT

Lojas Americanas S.A. (B3 Ticker: LAME3/LAME4) ("Lojas Americanas" or the "Company"), pursuant to Section 157, §4° of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") Rule No. 358, dated January 3rd, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on July 14, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved the pricing of the restricted offering (the "Restricted Offering") by the Company of 135,000,000 preferred shares (the "Preferred Shares") and 108,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares" and collectively with the Preferred Shares, the "Shares") to no more than 75 professional investors headquartered or resident in Brazil, to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and elsewhere to institutional and other investors that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) in accordance with CVM Rule No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Rule 476"). The aggregate value of the offering is R$7,873.7 million.

The Restricted Offering of the Shares of the Company has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any other U.S. federal and state securities laws, and the Shares may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to U.S. investors, unless they are registered, or exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the Securities Act.

In order to comply with CVM Rule 476 and to ensure the participation of current shareholders in the Offering, a priority right was given to existing shareholders of the Company to subscribe for up to all of the shares to be placed through the Offering pro rata to their shareholdings in the Company's capital ("Priority Offering"). Therefore, all of the Shares to be offered in the Offering were offered to existing shareholders first pursuant to the Priority Offering. The Priority

Offering of Shares occurring in Brazil concurrently with the Restricted Offering has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under any U.S. state securities laws. Accordingly, the Priority Offering was only available to investors in the United States or to U.S. persons in reliance on exemptions from registration provided under the Securities Act.

This material fact notice is disclosed for informative purpose only and shall not, in any circumstances, be construed as an investment recommendation. This material fact notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's securities, including the Shares, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such

offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Rio de Janeiro, July 14, 2020.

Carlos Eduardo Rosalba Padilha

Chief Investor Relations Officer/Diretor de Relações com Investidores

Disclaimer

Lojas Americanas SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:38 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:36a&LSQUO;PEOPLE OVER PROFITS : ' Delta CEO reiterates airline's values-led strategy
PU
11:36aENEL RUSSIA : published H1 2020 results amid challenging external context
PU
11:36aNESTLE S A : Purina invests USD 167 million to expand US production
PU
11:36aBERGENBIO : Update on bemcentinib's involvement in potential treatment of covid-19 pandemic
AQ
11:35aNordea drops EUR 40 mln of JBS shares over environment, COVID-19 response
RE
11:34aGEA GROUP : Receives a Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
11:33aRECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Gets a Sell rating from RBC
MD
11:32aRecord rally for gold falters ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
RE
11:32aTD HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:32aFan Pass Sets Music Fans Ablaze with Successful Live Stream Launch Event
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But..
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release
5DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : After early hype, Japan's homegrown COVID-19 drug hope Avigan faces rocky f..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group