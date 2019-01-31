Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lombard Capital PLC - Trading Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 10:27am EST

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Trading statement

The Directors wish to advise Shareholders of the following trading statement for the quarter ended 31 December 2018.

The Company is continuing its progress towards the target of issuing an asset backed bond.

During the 3 months to 31 December 2018, the comprehensive loss for the period was GBP30,655 which is reflected by a reduction in current assets and an increase in current liabilities.

On 27 December the Company announced that LCP Financial Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Lombard Capital Plc) is to issue an asset backed 4% Bond for up to GBP50,000,000 expiring 31 January 2022 ("the Bond").

The Company expects to raise funds by way of issuing Bonds in order to further its business plan by completing the issuance of the first Bond during the remainder of the first quarter of 2019. As a first step towards this goal we announced that LCP Financial Limited had applied for and been granted an ISIN in respect of the Bond and had successfully completed enabling of the Bond to be electronically delivered, and traded, through global systems, as a step preceding the planned listing.

The Company is currently discussing a placing agreement as a precursor to, and to meet the qualification criteria for, an exchange listing of the Bonds for trading. Upon listing the Company will continue to raise funds by the issuance of Bonds in the market.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel:  07718 883813

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels:  0203 772 0021


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aMELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT : announces payment increase for non-management employees
PU
10:59aSix Knowles Fellows Achieve National Board Certification
PR
10:59aSTANDARD CHARTERED BANK GHANA : StanChart delivers extensive rewards to clients with the 360° Rewards programme
AQ
10:58aDOWDUPONT : Shares Tumble on Oil Price, Currency Pressure--Update
DJ
10:58aDIAGEO : 1st Half 2019 Key Figures Beat Forecasts; Approves More Buybacks -- Earnings Review
DJ
10:58aEnvironmentally Stable Laser Emits Exceptionally Pure Light
BU
10:57aBT : Beats 3Q Expectations, But Flags Challenges Ahead -- Earnings Review
DJ
10:56aPROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:56aNET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:54aWarrior-Scholar Project Receives $850,000 Grant from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.