Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lombard Capital PLC - Trading Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 10:12am EDT

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Trading statement

The Directors wish to advise Shareholders of the following trading statement for the quarter ended 30 June 2020. 

During the 3 months to 30 June 2020 the group’s subsidiary Waste and Recycling Solutions Limited completed its investment on the 8th June in the freehold property, Gaskell House for £900,000 plus VAT through cash and a loan facility of £450,000.The site was originally used for waste management and is been readied to deliver a promising return from this investment.

During the 3 months to 30 June 2020, the comprehensive loss for the period was GBP192,358. As a result, the Company remains in a position where it is dependent upon its ability to generate sufficient cash flows by issuing shares, the exercise of warrants and realisation of investments and other assets, in order to meet continued operational costs and hence continue trading.

Going forward the directors expect that the waste management investment will contribute to the group’s cashflow requirements.

The period has been dominated by the suspension of the Company’s shares on the 8 June. The directors and company secretary have worked tirelessly to assist AQSE in order to lift the suspension.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick
Tel:  07718 883813

AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
Nick Michaels:  020 7251 3762


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:47aAMAZON COM : Jeff Wilke, Amazon's CEO of WorldWide Consumer, Plans to Retire -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:46aSmart Coffee Maker Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Growing Market for Automatic Coffee Brewing Machines to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:45aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Pillar III Disclosure - June 2020
PU
10:45aOPINION : Jobs, schools, national parks — offshore oil dominance under Trump delivers needed revenue
PU
10:45aBITCOIN : holds Annual General Meeting 2020
EQ
10:45aVONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GMBH : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
10:44aHer Majesty Queen Elizabeth, II Recognizes American Horseman and Animal Advocate Marty Irby
GL
10:44aKRAFT HEINZ : CAPRI SUN Donates 5 Million Pouches of CAPRI SUN Filtered Water to School Districts as Schools Turn Off Water Fountains
BU
10:43aStartup Branch Insurance Launches Reciprocal Exchange in Ohio to Lower the Cost of Insurance
PR
10:42aSANCTUARY WEALTH : Recruits $4 Million Producer From Merrill Lynch
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group