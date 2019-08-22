Log in
News : Companies
London Business Training and Consulting Announces a Change of Address

08/22/2019 | 12:00am EDT

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBTC, a leading business and management training and consulting service provider, is delighted to announce that we have recently relocated our office to a new location in London.

The address of the new location is One Lyric Square, Hammersmith, London W6 0NB, UK. All other contact details like phone numbers, email id, etc. remain the same.

Our new office is well-designed with more luxurious amenities. There’s a boardroom where staff can have their meetings or presentation of individuals; a cafeteria where learners can relax, have coffee, refreshments, meals, etc.; a seminar hall to conduct small events. Lastly, but most importantly, air-conditioned classrooms with spacious and comfortable sitting arrangements.  Our classrooms are constructed of glass walls to obtain natural lighting; making the clients feel like they are in an office rather than a classroom.

Our new office has almost everything a delegate expects to have in an institute. Also, the new office is convenient to travel from Hammersmith station. The new premises will enable us to better serve the requirements of all our clients. We are looking forward to welcome you to the new office in the future.

Check out the video of our recent location - https://tinyurl.com/y5skj557

Furthermore, to notify, partial accreditation which was first secured on 8th February 2018 has got renewed to full accreditation on 1st March 2019. After the completion of course, clients will receive the latest version of the accreditation certificate, valid until February 2023. This is indeed, a milestone.

About LBTC

LBTC provides business and management training courses, practiced by consultants who hold large multi-sector and global knowledge and significant experience. Our mission is to deliver excellent quality innovative business and management training and consultancy solutions to both individual and organizational clients across the globe.

We offer a set of open courses, including 500 business and management training courses. The duration of the open courses are between one day and two weeks and are repeated every four months. This allows prospective clients the opportunity to select a course date as per their convenience.    

A key feature of LBTC’s service delivery model is that it is entirely paperless, in keeping with our core value of sustainability. Subsequently, all course material, documentation and communication is delivered by electronic means. It further enhances the efficiency of the operation and the effectiveness of our delegates’ learning experience.

Depending on the expertise needed, LBTC works with a network of industry experts. We dedicatedly provide solutions to our clients’ challenges and business objectives. Often, there is a struggle to change, our experts identify these challenges, and accordingly work peer-to-peer to implement successful and sustainable changes.

If you require more information on the above subject contact Mithila at mithila@lbtc.co.uk.


Contact: Mithila Javeri
Email: mithila@lbtc.co.uk 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
