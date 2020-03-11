London Stock Exchange : 0 5/8% Treasury Gilt 2025

|
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts 5 - 15 years Index
0 5/8% Treasury Gilt 2025 (BK5CVX0, GB00BK5CVX03) will remain in the index and increasenominal from £23023.016m to £26273.016m.
20 March 2020
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts All Stocks Index
20 March 2020
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts 5 - 10 years Index
20 March 2020
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts up to 15 years Index
20 March 2020
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts up to 20 years Index
20 March 2020
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts over 5 years Index
20 March 2020