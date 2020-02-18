London Stock Exchange : 0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029

|
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts 5 - 15 years Index
|
0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 (BJMHB53, GB00BJMHB534) will remain in the index and increasenominal from £24132.740m to £27382.740m.
|
26 February 2020
|
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts All Stocks Index
|
0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 will remain in the index as detailed above.
|
26 February 2020
|
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts 5 - 10 years Index
|
0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 will remain in the index as detailed above.
|
26 February 2020
|
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts up to 15 years Index
|
0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 will remain in the index as detailed above.
|
26 February 2020
|
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts up to 20 years Index
|
0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 will remain in the index as detailed above.
|
26 February 2020
|
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts over 5 years Index
|
0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 will remain in the index as detailed above.
|
26 February 2020