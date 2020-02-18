Log in
London Stock Exchange : 0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029

02/18/2020 | 05:14pm GMT
Regulatory Story
-
0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029
Released 17:10 18-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3915D
FTSE Russell
18 February 2020


Nominal Change: 0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029
Changes to FTSE Indexes

18 February 2020

Following the announcement by the UK Debt Management Office, Please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index

Change

Effective From
Start of Trading

FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts 5 - 15 years Index

0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 (BJMHB53, GB00BJMHB534) will remain in the index and increasenominal from £24132.740m to £27382.740m.

26 February 2020

FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts All Stocks Index

0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 will remain in the index as detailed above.

26 February 2020

FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts 5 - 10 years Index

0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 will remain in the index as detailed above.

26 February 2020

FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts up to 15 years Index

0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 will remain in the index as detailed above.

26 February 2020

FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts up to 20 years Index

0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 will remain in the index as detailed above.

26 February 2020

FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts over 5 years Index

0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 will remain in the index as detailed above.

26 February 2020

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia

+1800 653 680

Hong Kong

+852 2164 3333

Japan

+81 3 4563 6346

London

+44 (0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+1866 551 0617

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2020FTSE Russell


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
FTSGZGMZNRLGGZM
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:13:01 UTC
