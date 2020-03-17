London Stock Exchange : 1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049

Log in
03/17/2020 | 11:50am EDT
Regulatory Story
1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049
Released 15:44 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5051G
FTSE Russell
17 March 2020

Nominal Change: 1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049

17 March 2020

Further to the FTSE Russell notice issued on 11 March 2020, following the announcement regarding the post-auction option facility by the UK Debt Management Office, Please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index

Change

Effective From
Start of Trading

FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts over 15 years Index

1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049 (BFWFPP7, GB00BFWFPP71) will remain in the index and increasenominal from £15255.619m to £17555.618m.

18 March 2020

FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts All Stocks Index

1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049 will remain in the index as detailed above.

18 March 2020

FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts over 25 years Index

1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049 will remain in the index as detailed above.

18 March 2020

FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts over 5 years Index

1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049 will remain in the index as detailed above.

18 March 2020

FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts over 10 years Index

1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049 will remain in the index as detailed above.

18 March 2020

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia

+1800 653 680

Hong Kong

+852 2164 3333

Japan

+81 3 4563 6346

London

+44 (0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+1866 551 0617

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2020FTSE Russell


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
FTSDZGMFKNFGGZM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 15:49:05 UTC
