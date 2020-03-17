|
London Stock Exchange : 1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049
03/17/2020 | 11:50am EDT
17 March 2020
Nominal Change: 1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049
|
Further to the FTSE Russell notice issued on 11 March 2020, following the announcement regarding the post-auction option facility by the UK Debt Management Office, Please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:
|
Index
|
Change
|
Effective From
Start of Trading
|
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts over 15 years Index
|
1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049 (BFWFPP7, GB00BFWFPP71) will remain in the index and increasenominal from £15255.619m to £17555.618m.
|
18 March 2020
|
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts All Stocks Index
|
1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049 will remain in the index as detailed above.
|
18 March 2020
|
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts over 25 years Index
|
1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049 will remain in the index as detailed above.
|
18 March 2020
|
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts over 5 years Index
|
1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049 will remain in the index as detailed above.
|
18 March 2020
|
FTSE Actuaries UK Conventional Gilts over 10 years Index
|
1 3/4% Treasury Gilt 2049 will remain in the index as detailed above.
|
18 March 2020
|
|