London Stock Exchange : £50,000,000 guaranteed secured bonds due 2054

Bromford Housing Group Limited

Publication of Offering Circular

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

OF AMERICA (OR TO U.S. PERSONS), AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN,

OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF

SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

The attached offering circular (the Offering Circular) has been approved by

the UK Listing Authority:

Bromford Housing Group Limited £50,000,000 2.554 per cent.

guaranteed secured bonds due 2054

dated 13 March 2020

A copy of the Offering Circular will also be submitted to the National Storage

Mechanism and will be available for inspection at

www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information, please contact:

Imran Mubeen

Head of Treasury and Planning

1 Exchange Court

Brabourne Avenue

Wolverhampton Business Park

Wolverhampton

WV10 6AU

Telephone: 01902 396702