London Stock Exchange : £50,000,000 guaranteed secured bonds due 2054

03/13/2020 | 11:50am EDT
Regulatory Story
£50,000,000 guaranteed secured bonds due 2054
Released 15:46 13-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 1558G
Bromford Housing Group Ltd
13 March 2020

Bromford Housing Group Limited

Publication of Offering Circular

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

OF AMERICA (OR TO U.S. PERSONS), AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN,

OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF

SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

The attached offering circular (the Offering Circular) has been approved by

the UK Listing Authority:

Bromford Housing Group Limited £50,000,000 2.554 per cent.

guaranteed secured bonds due 2054

dated 13 March 2020

A copy of the Offering Circular will also be submitted to the National Storage

Mechanism and will be available for inspection at

www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information, please contact:

Imran Mubeen

Head of Treasury and Planning

1 Exchange Court

Brabourne Avenue

Wolverhampton Business Park

Wolverhampton

WV10 6AU

Telephone: 01902 396702


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
IODUOSVRRAUOAAR
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



£50,000,000 guaranteed secured bonds due 2054 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 15:49:24 UTC
