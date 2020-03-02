Log in
London Stock Exchange : AIM Notice - 02/03/2020

03/02/2020 | 03:03am EST
Regulatory Story
-
AIM Notice - 02/03/2020
Released 08:00 02-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4881E
AIM
02 March 2020

NOTICE

02/03/2020 - 08:00

The London Stock Exchange admits the following securities to trading on AIM:

EPWIN GROUP PLC

2,148

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.05P EACH FULLY PAID

(BNGY4Y8)(GB00BNGY4Y86)

GRAFENIA PLC

BLOCK ADMISSION

3,026,306

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID

(0963813)(GB0009638130)

IDEAGEN PLC

3,471

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH FULLY PAID

(B0CM0C5)(GB00B0CM0C50)

KATORO GOLD PLC

6,666,667

ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.01 EACH FULLY PAID

(BSNBL02)(GB00BSNBL022)

SHEARWATER GROUP PLC

2,857

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH, FULLY PAID

(BKT6VH2)(GB00BKT6VH21)

TERTIARY MINERALS PLC

100,000,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.01P EACH, FULLY PAID

(0885456)(GB0008854563)

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact Market Operations on 020 7797 4310.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
AMOGCGDDSDDDGGI
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



AIM Notice - 02/03/2020 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 08:02:08 UTC
