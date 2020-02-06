Log in
London Stock Exchange : AIM Notice - 06/02/2020

02/06/2020 | 03:07am EST
Regulatory Story
-
AIM Notice - 06/02/2020
Released 08:00 06-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1050C
AIM
06 February 2020

NOTICE

06/02/2020 - 08:00

The London Stock Exchange admits the following securities to trading on AIM:

CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC

431,465

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.5P EACH, FULLY PAID

(B0KWHQ0)(GB00B0KWHQ09)

CATENAE INNOVATION PLC

75,000,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.2P EACH, FULLY PAID

(BKM6CG5)(GB00BKM6CG53)

EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC

8,528

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH FULLY PAID

(BKF1YD8)(GB00BKF1YD83)

EBIQUITY PLC

10,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH, FULLY PAID

(0412605)(GB0004126057)

FILTA GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

12,809

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH, FULLY PAID

(BDB7J92)(GB00BDB7J920)

GRC INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

1,680,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH, FULLY PAID

(BG06MV4)(GB00BG06MV41)

NOVACYT S.A.

1,679,544

ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR1/15TH EACH, FULLY PAID (CDI)

(BF16YK9)(FR0010397232)

OPEN ORPHAN PLC

86,885,253

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH FULLY PAID

(B9275X9)(GB00B9275X97)

ORACLE POWER PLC

16,000,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH FULLY PAID

(B23JN42)(GB00B23JN426)

SHANTA GOLD LIMITED

6,555,926

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.01P EACH, FULLY PAID

(B0CGR82)(GB00B0CGR828)

TRISTEL PLC

55,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID

(B07RVT9)(GB00B07RVT99)

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact Market Operations on 020 7797 4310.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
AMOBUGDDGXGDGGU
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



AIM Notice - 06/02/2020 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 08:06:05 UTC
