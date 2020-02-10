Log in
London Stock Exchange : AIM Notice - 10/02/2020

02/10/2020 | 03:03am EST
Regulatory Story
-
AIM Notice - 10/02/2020
Released 08:00 10-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3909C
AIM
10 February 2020

NOTICE

10/02/2020 - 08:00

The London Stock Exchange admits the following securities to trading on AIM:

ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC

349,999,998

ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE EACH, FULLY PAID

(BZ7PNY7)(IM00BZ7PNY71)

EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC

10,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH FULLY PAID

(BKF1YD8)(GB00BKF1YD83)

ERGOMED PLC

100,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH FULLY PAID

(BN7ZCY6)(GB00BN7ZCY67)

GREATLAND GOLD PLC

BLOCK ADMISSION

225,813,513

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH, FULLY PAID

(B15XDH8)(GB00B15XDH89)

NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC

27,849

ORDINARY SHARES OF 2.5P EACH, FULLY PAID

(3002605)(GB0030026057)

PIPEHAWK PLC

500,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID

(0301060)(GB0003010609)

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact Market Operations on 020 7797 4310.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
AMOBUGDDXXGDGGR
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



AIM Notice - 10/02/2020 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 08:02:07 UTC
