London Stock Exchange : AIM Notice - 10/02/2020
02/10/2020 | 03:03am EST
RNS Number : 3909C
AIM
10 February 2020
NOTICE
10/02/2020 - 08:00
The London Stock Exchange admits the following securities to trading on AIM:
ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC
349,999,998
ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE EACH, FULLY PAID
(BZ7PNY7)(IM00BZ7PNY71)
EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC
10,000
ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH FULLY PAID
(BKF1YD8)(GB00BKF1YD83)
ERGOMED PLC
100,000
ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH FULLY PAID
(BN7ZCY6)(GB00BN7ZCY67)
GREATLAND GOLD PLC
BLOCK ADMISSION
225,813,513
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH, FULLY PAID
(B15XDH8)(GB00B15XDH89)
NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC
27,849
ORDINARY SHARES OF 2.5P EACH, FULLY PAID
(3002605)(GB0030026057)
PIPEHAWK PLC
500,000
ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID
(0301060)(GB0003010609)
If you have any queries or require further information, please contact Market Operations on 020 7797 4310.
